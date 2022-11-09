Russell Westbrook's Newest Signature Shoes Leak Online

Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook's New Shoes Leak Online

NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook's sixth signature shoe with Jordan Brand has leaked online ahead of its release date.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No player in the NBA is as polarizing as Russell Westbrook. The Los Angeles Lakers guard plays with an unmatched level of effort and tenacity. The 9x NBA All-Star is unapologetic in his fiery approach to the game, leaving fans to either love or hate him.

Regardless of how fans feel about Westbrook, there is no denying the success of his signature sneaker line. Westbrook signed with Jordan Brand in October 2012 before signing a ten-year extension in 2017, which gave him the largest total endorsement deal of any athlete sponsored by the brand.

In 2017 Westbrook's signature line launched with the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1. So far, there have been five installments of Westbrook's signature line, and it appears the sixth is on the way.

Jordan Why Not Zer0.6

Red and yellow Jordan shoe.

Lateral view of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.6.

Multiple outlets have pointed to images circulating online of a shoe that is thought to be the Jordan Why Not Zer0.6. The red and yellow shoe features a semi-transparent upper and a zipper wrapping around the ankle.

Jordan Brand has not released any information on Westbrook's sixth signature shoe at this time. Companies often release official images, tech specs, and pricing shortly before the launch of a shoe.

So far, this season has been a disaster for the Lakers. They have started 2-8 and dealt with constant criticism. That has not stopped Westbrook from excelling in his new role as the sixth man. 

Give us your thoughts on Westbrook's signature shoe line and the Jordan Why Not Zer0.6. You can find us on Twitter. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

