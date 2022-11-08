March Madness is still several months away, but last night felt like a basketball holiday. All 30 NBA teams played, and there was a full slate of NCAA games. During all the action, Luka Doncic scored 36 points en route to a Dallas Mavericks win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Not only did Doncic play well, but he looked doing it. The 2x All-NBA guard debuted yet another new colorway of his first signature shoe - the Jordan Luka 1. Once again, Jordan Brand put a collegiate spin on Doncic's shoes.

Over the past weeks, we have learned that UCLA, North Carolina, and Marquette have all received player-exclusive colorways of the Jordan Luka 1. Now we can add the Oklahoma Sooners to the growing list of Jordan Brand schools who will wear Doncic's signature shoes.

Jordan Luka 1

Luka Doncis wearing the Jordan Luka 1 in the 'Oklahoma Sooners' colorway. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Jordan Luka 1 launched in September 2022 for $110. Fans can shop the entire Luka Doncic collection on Jordan Brand's website. Unfortunately, the 'Sooners' colorway (pictured above) will likely never enjoy a general release.

The Jordan Luka 1 was designed for players like Doncic. It is lightweight and offers stability for crafty players. Additionally, the model incorporates full-length 'Formula 23 foam', which is a first in company history.

Doncic's signature line is only a few months old, and it's making headlines on a nightly basis. It is safe to say that Jordan Brand and Doncic have struck gold with the Jordan Luka 1. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

