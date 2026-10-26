The University of Michigan & ASICS Are Building the Future of Running

ASICS already makes some of the best running shoes in the world, and it just put $25 million behind making them better.

On October 22, I was in Ann Arbor as the brand and the University of Michigan opened the ASICS Michigan Sport Innovation Center, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and four elite ASICS runners in the crowd. I wanted to see what that major investment means for the future of sport.

The Lab

The ASICS x Michigan Sport Innovation Center. | University of Michigan

The day centered on lab tours, and my first stop was Elliott Rouse's Neurobionics Lab. His team's ankle exoskeleton attaches to an ASICS METASPEED EDGE TOKYO and helps push the runner forward. Most exoskeletons run on batteries and need constant recalibration.

This one is spring-driven, and its AI makes real-time adjustments simple. Ankle stiffness is a direct driver of speed, and the device lets you increase it. It also lets an injured athlete train while protecting the injury, or gives active assistance to someone with limited mobility. The team hopes for a public version soon.

On Thursday, U-M celebrated the official ribbon cutting of the ASICS x Michigan Sport Innovation, a research effort with the goal of advancing human performance and sport science through a multi-year research collaboration. https://t.co/pZx22W7Neo pic.twitter.com/j9vyxvWsBI — University of Michigan (@UMich) October 23, 2026

From there, Talia Moore studies animal movement, which is impressive but not perfect. Her goal is to keep the best adaptations and leave the rest. Think grip fibers modeled on gecko feet, or a trainer built around the ibex hoof, which stays steady on uneven ground.

Ram Vasudevan and Yeheng Zong of the ROAHM Lab study ground reaction forces, the loads behind overuse injuries. Sean Ahlquist works on fabrics and textures. His daughter, who is nonverbal and autistic, helps him test materials. Decision Science studies why people buy the shoes they do.

The Conversation

The ASICS x Michigan Sport Innovation Center. | University of Michigan

I sat down with Mitsuyuki Tominaga, Global President and COO. I asked how Japanese heritage shapes the way ASICS innovates. He pointed to teamwork. In Japan, groups move as one unit. Americans tend to develop as individuals and then bring those strengths to the team.

Tominaga sees that blend as the foundation of this partnership. I asked where athletes fit in. They are the starting point, he said. Every innovation begins with their feedback, measured through data from day one. He believes that changes an athlete's step.

What's Next

Inside the ASICS x Michigan Sport Innovation Center. | University of Michigan

I closed with the big question: where does ASICS go from here? Tominaga sees steady progress, and lately a straight climb, which he credits to global partnerships and acquisitions. Onitsuka Tiger is next for the States, and he's excited about it. Add Ann Arbor, and 2028 can't come soon enough.

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