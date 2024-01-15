Skip to main content

Terry Rozier Debuts the Nike Kobe 8 'Radiant Emerald'

Terry Rozier is the first NBA player to wear the Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Radiant Emerald'.
The relationship between the Charlotte Hornets and the late great Kobe Bryant will always be remembered as one of the greatest what-ifs in sports. What if Charlotte had elected not to trade the unproven teenager to the Los Angeles Lakers for veteran center Vlade Divac on Draft Night?

Some things will always remain a mystery. What we do know is that Bryant's wild NBA origin story changed basketball history and created a theme that would turn into a colorway applied to several of Bryant's signature sneakers.

So, it is only fitting that Hornets guard Terry Rozier becomes the first NBA player to debut the next Nike Kobe sneaker, which is scheduled to be released next month. Below is a detailed look at the Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Radiant Emerald' and all of the available release information we have at this time.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier's white and teal Nike Kobe sneakers.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Radiant Emerald' sneakers.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Radiant Emerald' is scheduled to launch for $190 in adult sizes on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The 'Radiant Emerald' colorway is expected to hit shelves alongside the 'Court Purple' colorway. Online shoppers can try to purchase the highly anticipated kicks on the Nike SNKRS app and website, as well as select retailers.

Both colorways feature a similar design, with a white mesh upper that incorporates both of Bryant's jersey numbers (8 and 24) appearing throughout the shoe. The 'Radiant Emerald' colorway is a nod to the team that drafted Bryant, while the 'Court Purple' colorway is a tribute to the organization that traded for him in June 1996.

Of course, the main question athletes and fans will have about these sneakers will be about their availability. Since relaunching the "Kobe Brand" in August, Nike has been unable or unwilling to produce enough sneakers to meet the demand of Bryant's loyal fans.

This is an issue that has detracted from what should have been a great moment in the sneaker community and risen all the way to Vanessa Bryant. Bryant's widow has blamed Nike for making the 'Halo' sneaker release limited while also saying that the brand was working to meet demand starting with the 'Reverse Grinch' release. 

The saga of Bryant's signature sneaker line has been a long and winding road that still has not rewarded many loyal fans. Hopefully, 2024 will be the year when the average consumer can easily purchase sneakers from the legendary Nike Kobe line. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

