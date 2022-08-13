Toronto Raptors Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

Top Ten Sneakers Worn by Toronto Raptors
The 2021-22 NBA season ended in disappointment for the Toronto Raptors. The good news is the team has had a solid offseason and appears to be running it back with their core next year.
But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten sneakers worn by the Raptors last season.
Raptors Best Kicks of 2021-22
10. Puma MB.01 'Queen City'
Player: Chris Boucher
Date: April 3, 2022
Opponent: Miami Heat
Release Date: March 13, 2022
Average Resale Price: $195
9. Nike Kobe AD 'Exodus Red'
Player: Armoni Brooks
Date: March 26, 2022
Opponent: Indiana Pacers
Release Date: August 24, 2018
Average Resale Price: $306
8. Adidas Harden Vol. 1 'Home'
Player: Gary Trent Jr.
Date: March 14, 2022
Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers
Release Date: January 7, 2017
Average Resale Price: $169
7. Nike Kyrie 7 'Daughters'
Player: Scottie Barnes
Date: November 28, 2021
Opponent: Boston Celtics
Release Date: September 13, 2021
Average Resale Price: $181
6. Nike LeBron 18 Low 'Greedy'
Player: OG Anunoby
Date: November 15, 2021
Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers
Release Date: April 22, 2021
Average Resale Price: $123
5. Nike Kyrie 5 'EYBL'
Player: Scottie Barnes
Date: October 25, 2021
Opponent: Chicago Bulls
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
4. Air Jordan 36 'Paris'
Player: David Johnson
Date: February 1, 2022
Opponent: Miami Heat
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: $277
3. Nike Zoom Freak 2 PE
Player: Yuta Watanabe
Date: March 24, 2022
Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
2. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'PE'
Player: Thaddeus Young
Date: March 14, 2022
Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'All-Star'
Player: Khem Birch
Date: March 6, 2022
Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers
Release Date: March 15, 2021
Average Resale Price: $395
