Toronto Raptors Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

The 2021-22 NBA season ended in disappointment for the Toronto Raptors. The good news is the team has had a solid offseason and appears to be running it back with their core next year.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten sneakers worn by the Raptors last season.

Raptors Best Kicks of 2021-22 10. Puma MB.01 'Queen City' John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Player: Chris Boucher Date: April 3, 2022 Opponent: Miami Heat Release Date: March 13, 2022 Average Resale Price: $195 9. Nike Kobe AD 'Exodus Red' Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Player: Armoni Brooks Date: March 26, 2022 Opponent: Indiana Pacers Release Date: August 24, 2018 Average Resale Price: $306 8. Adidas Harden Vol. 1 'Home' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: Gary Trent Jr. Date: March 14, 2022 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: January 7, 2017 Average Resale Price: $169 7. Nike Kyrie 7 'Daughters' Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Player: Scottie Barnes Date: November 28, 2021 Opponent: Boston Celtics Release Date: September 13, 2021 Average Resale Price: $181 6. Nike LeBron 18 Low 'Greedy' Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports Player: OG Anunoby Date: November 15, 2021 Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers Release Date: April 22, 2021 Average Resale Price: $123 5. Nike Kyrie 5 'EYBL' Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Player: Scottie Barnes Date: October 25, 2021 Opponent: Chicago Bulls Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 4. Air Jordan 36 'Paris' Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Player: David Johnson Date: February 1, 2022 Opponent: Miami Heat Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: $277 3. Nike Zoom Freak 2 PE Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Player: Yuta Watanabe Date: March 24, 2022 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 2. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'PE' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: Thaddeus Young Date: March 14, 2022 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'All-Star' Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Player: Khem Birch Date: March 6, 2022 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Release Date: March 15, 2021 Average Resale Price: $395

