Toronto Raptors Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

Top Ten Sneakers Worn by Toronto Raptors

The ten best basketball shoes worn by the Toronto Raptors last season.
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021-22 NBA season ended in disappointment for the Toronto Raptors. The good news is the team has had a solid offseason and appears to be running it back with their core next year.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten sneakers worn by the Raptors last season.

Raptors Best Kicks of 2021-22

10. Puma MB.01 'Queen City'

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher wears the Puma MB.01 sneakers against the Miami Heat on April 3, 2022.

Player: Chris Boucher

Date: April 3, 2022

Opponent: Miami Heat

Release Date: March 13, 2022

Average Resale Price: $195

9. Nike Kobe AD 'Exodus Red'

Toronto Raptors guard Armoni Brooks wears the Nike Kobe AD shoes against the Indiana Pacers on March 26, 2022.

Player: Armoni Brooks

Date: March 26, 2022

Opponent: Indiana Pacers

Release Date: August 24, 2018

Average Resale Price: $306

8. Adidas Harden Vol. 1 'Home'

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. wears the Adidas Harden Vol. 1 sneakers against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 14, 2022.

Player: Gary Trent Jr.

Date: March 14, 2022

Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers 

Release Date: January 7, 2017

Average Resale Price: $169

7. Nike Kyrie 7 'Daughters'

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes wears the Nike Kyrie 7 sneakers against Boston Celtics on November 28, 2021.

Player: Scottie Barnes

Date: November 28, 2021

Opponent: Boston Celtics

Release Date: September 13, 2021

Average Resale Price: $181

6. Nike LeBron 18 Low 'Greedy'

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby wears the Nike LeBron 18 low sneakers against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 15, 2021.

Player: OG Anunoby

Date: November 15, 2021

Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers 

Release Date: April 22, 2021

Average Resale Price: $123

5. Nike Kyrie 5 'EYBL'

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes wears the Nike Kyrie 5 sneakers against Chicago Bulls on October 25, 2021.

Player: Scottie Barnes 

Date: October 25, 2021

Opponent: Chicago Bulls

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

4. Air Jordan 36 'Paris'

Toronto Raptors guard David Johnson wears the Air Jordan 36 sneakers against the Miami Heat on February 1, 2022.

Player: David Johnson

Date: February 1, 2022

Opponent: Miami Heat

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: $277

3. Nike Zoom Freak 2 PE

Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe wears the Nike Zoom Freak 2 sneakers against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 24, 2022.

Player: Yuta Watanabe

Date: March 24, 2022

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

2. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'PE'

Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young wears the Nike Kobe 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 14, 2022.

Player: Thaddeus Young

Date: March 14, 2022

Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'All-Star'

Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch wears the Nike Kobe 6 'All-Star' shoes against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 6, 2022.

Player: Khem Birch

Date: March 6, 2022

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers

Release Date: March 15, 2021

Average Resale Price: $395

