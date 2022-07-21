DeMar DeRozan's Ten Best Nike Kobes of the Season

Skip to main content
Ranking Best Nike Kobes Worn by DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan wore some unobtainable Nike Kobes this year.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeRozan wore some unobtainable Nike Kobes this year.

No NBA player carries the torch of the Nike Kobe signature sneaker line like DeMar DeRozan. The Compton, California native has debuted unreleased models and brought back forgotten hoop shoes throughout his career. 

At 32 years old, DeRozan had one of the best seasons of his career. His move to the Chicago Bulls has been great for the team, the player, and Nike. It was not easy, but below are the ten best Kobes worn by DeRozan during the 2021-22 NBA season.

10. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'White Black PE.'

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'White Black PE'.

DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'White Black PE'.

Game: April 8, 2022

Opponent: Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 17 points

Release Date: Unreleased

9. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Green PE'

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Green PE'.

DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Green PE'.

Game: February 7, 2022

Opponent: Phoenix Suns

Stats: 38 points, 5 rebounds

Release Date: Unreleased

8. Nike Kobe 10 Elite Premium HTM 'Race Car' Milan Exclusive

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 10 Elite Premium HTM 'Race Car' Milan Exclusive

DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 10 Elite Premium HTM 'Race Car' Milan Exclusive.

Game: March 28, 2022

Opponent: New York Knicks

Stats: 37 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists

Release Date: October 1, 2015

Resale Price: $500 - $750

7. Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'Opening Night'

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'Opening Night'.

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'Opening Night'.

Game: March 22, 2022

Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 21 points, 4 rebounds

Release Date: November 27, 2015

Resale Price: $500 - $1,500

6. Nike Kobe 7 'All-Star - Galaxy'

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 7 'All-Star - Galaxy'.

DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 7 'All-Star - Galaxy'.

Game: April 24, 2022

Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 23 points, 5 rebounds

Release Date: February 24, 2012

Resale Price: $350 - $2,000

5. Nike Kobe 3 SL 'White Black'

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 3 SL 'White Black'.

DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 3 SL 'White Black'.

Game: November 29, 2021

Opponent: Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

Release Date: October 1, 2008

Resale Price: $2,500

4. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Pink Flowers PE'

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Pink Flowers PE'

DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Pink Flowers PE'.

Game: November 17, 2021

Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers

Stats: 22 points, 5 assists

Release Date: Unreleased

3. Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'Red Camo'

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'UNDFTD'.

DeMar DeRozan wearing the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'Red Camo'.

Game: April 5, 2022

Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 40 points, 6 assists

Release Date: August 24, 2018

Resale Price: $1,000 - $6,000

2. Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'.

DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'.

Game: March 4, 2022

Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 29 points, 5 rebounds

Release Date: September 13, 2014

Resale Price: $300 - $2,000

1. Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'.

DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'.

Games: October 25, January 3

Opponent: Toronto Raptors. Orlando Magic

Stats: 26 points, 6 assists. 29 points, 3 rebounds.

Release Date: December 6, 2013

Resale Price: $800 - $2,000

