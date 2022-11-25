Skip to main content

Match Stats Show How USA Went Toe To Toe With England

There are 10 places between England and the USA in the men's FIFA World Rankings but the two teams looked very well matched in Friday's 0-0 draw.

Gregg Berhalter's USA side only produced one shot on target in the World Cup Group B game - two fewer than England - but that does not tell the full story.

In total, the USA registered 11 shots to England's eight. The closest either side came to scoring was when Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar on 33 minutes.

England's attack was successfully blunted just four days after it had scored six goals against Iran.

The USA only had 45% of possession as they frequently opted to flood their defense and sit deep when England had the ball.

But this tactic proved shrewd as it allowed the USA to launch five counter-attacks - four more than England.

England's busiest players in terms of touches were center-backs Harry Maguire and John Stones, with 91 and 94 respectively.

Harry Maguire pictured (center) jumping for a header during England's 0-0 draw with the USA at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Harry Maguire, pictured (center) jumping for a header, touched the ball 26 times more than any USA player

Maguire was frequently called upon to clear the danger from corner kicks. The USA had seven of the game's 10 corners.

The game was a fairly clean one with zero yellow cards. Fifteen of the game's 24 fouls we committed by USA players.

Jack Grealish was the game's most-fouled player, despite only entering the action as a substitute in the 67th minute.

Grealish was fouled four times as the USA's defense began to tire late in the contest.

England Vs USA Match Stats

Match stats from the 0-0 draw between England and the USA at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

EnglandUSA

8

Total Shots

10

3

Shots On Target

1

4

Shots Off Target

5

1

Blocked Shots

4

55

Possession (%)

45

3

Corners

7

18

Throw-ins

16

20

Crosses

16

1

Offsides

0

1

Counter-attacks

5

