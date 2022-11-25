Skip to main content

England Fail To Beat USA At Another World Cup As Draw Leaves Both Teams With Work To Do

England have still never beaten the USA at a FIFA World Cup after being held to a 0-0 draw in their second group game in Qatar.

Friday's stalemate kept the USA unbeaten in Group B with two points but Gregg Berhalter's side must beat Iran in their final group game in order to progress to the round of 16.

England also still have work to do. They must beat Wales in order to be sure of winning Group B but they can only be eliminated if they lose by four or more goals.

A USA fan pictured yawning while watching their team against England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

A USA fan pictured yawning during Friday's 0-0 draw against England

England named an unchanged starting XI for the first time in 53 matches.

Gareth Southgate would have been hoping to see his team replicate the high-energy start that resulted in them scoring three first-half goals in Monday's 6-2 win over Iran.

But England were unable to gain control during the opening 45 minutes, in which the first two big chances were created by their opponents.

Weston McKennie missed a golden opportunity to give his side a shock lead on 26 minutes when he scooped his shot wide after a whipped cross from Timothy Weah.

Seven minutes later Christian Pulisic rattled Jordan Pickford's crossbar.

England saved their best moments of the first half until the very last seconds.

Luke Shaw teed up Bukayo Saka who missed the target from seven yards in the 45th minute. Mason Mount then forced a good save out of Matt Turner in first-half stoppage time.

Despite their positive end finish in the first half, England were again sluggish when play resumed after the interval.

Harry Maguire was England's busiest player, winning countless defensive headers as the USA looked like the better side until Southgate made his first substitutions in the 68th minute.

But England improved after Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish came on in place of Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling.

But despite plenty of late possession, England were unable to breach a very well drilled American defense.

That defense restricted Harry Kane to just two shots all game, including one in added time when he missed a big headed chance to steal all three points.

England captain Harry Kane pictured (center) surrounded by USA players during a game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

England captain Harry Kane (center) did not register a single shot on target

