Premier League Rich List: All 20 Clubs Ranked By Combined Net Worth Of Owners
Newcastle United have emerged as genuine challengers for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.
The Magpies have not finished above 10th place in the EPL since 2012 but their fortunes look set to change drastically in the coming years because of... well, their new fortune.
In October 2021, a consortium comprising of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners, and the Reuben Brothers took over Newcastle United.
The combined wealth of Newcastle's owners is today estimated at $620 billion.
To put that into some context, the estimated net worth of the owners of the other 19 Premier League clubs combined is only around $124 billion.
Manchester City are the second richest club in the EPL based on the depth of their owners' pockets.
The combined net worth of the Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake, China Media Capital and the CITIC Group is believed to be in the region of $22 billion.
Chelsea's owners are the third richest in the Premier League with an estimated combined wealth of $15.8 billion.
Premier League Clubs Ranked By Owners' Wealth
|Club
|Estimated combined wealth of owners
Newcastle
$620 billion
Man City
$22 billion
Chelsea
$15.8 billion
Arsenal
$12.9 billion
Aston Villa
$11.9 billion
Liverpool
$9.8 billion
Fulham
$7.9 billion
West Ham
$7.3 billion
Wolves
$6.9 billion
Tottenham
$5.8 billion
Crystal Palace
$5.5 billion
Man United
$4.7 billion
Leeds
$4 billion
Everton
$2.9 billion
Leicester
$1.7 billion
Bournemouth
$1.6 billion
Brighton
$1.3 billion
Southampton
$1.3 billion
Nottingham Forest
$620 million
Brentford
$300 million