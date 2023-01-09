Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Head-To-Head Record: Argentina Ace 16-11 Up After 36 Meetings

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to share a pitch for the first time in over two years when Paris Saint-Germain take on a Saudi Pro League all-star team later this month.

PSG have agreed to play an exhibition match against a combined XI of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal on January 19.

Although it will likely be a glitzy event watched by millions of fans, the latest chapter in the Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry will have far less riding on it than the previous 36 games featuring the two superstars.

The first ever game involving both Messi and Ronaldo came on April 23 in 2008. It was held at the Camp Nou and it was the first leg of a UEFA Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Manchester United.

That match ended 0-0 and to date it is the only goalless draw to feature both Messi and Ronaldo.

United won the second leg 1-0 at Old Trafford and went on to win the Champions League that year.

But Messi would get his revenge the following season when Barcelona beat Ronaldo's United 2-0 in the final.

Messi scored Barcelona's second goal in Rome - his first ever against a team containing Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Barcelona against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Barcelona against Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final

Ronaldo's first goal against Messi arrived in February 2011 in an international friendly between Argentina and Portugal. Messi also netted in that game, which Argentina won 2-1.

Exactly half of the first 36 games between Messi and Ronaldo took place in Spain's La Liga when they were playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Messi had the upper hand as Barca won 10 of those 18 games and only lost four. Messi outscored Ronaldo across their 18 La Liga battles by 12 goals to nine.

But Ronaldo came out on top the last time he faced Messi. The Portuguese converted two penalty kicks to help Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the group stage of the 2020/21 Champions League.

Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Head-To-Head Record (In Games Against Each Other)

In head-to-head matches featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi has scored more goals, made more assists and been on the winning team more often.

GoalsAssistsWins

Lionel Messi

22

12

16

Cristiano Ronaldo

21

1

11

Breakdown By Competition

The Copa del Rey is the only tournament in which Ronaldo has a winning head-to-head record against Messi.

CompetitionMatchesMessi winsDrawsRonaldo winsMessi goalsRonaldo goals

La Liga

18

10

4

4

12

9

Champions League

6

2

2

2

3

2

Copa del Rey

5

1

2

2

0

5

Spanish Supercopa

5

2

1

2

6

4

International friendly

2

1

0

1

1

1

Total

36

16

9

11

22

21

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi pictured in action during a UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona and Juventus in December 2020

Ronaldo (left) and Messi last shared a pitch in December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0

Every Game To Feature Both Messi And Ronaldo

A list of the results of every match featuring both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

DateCompetitionResultMessi goalsRonaldo goals

Apr 2008

UCL

Barca 0-0 Man Utd

0

0

Apr 2008

UCL

Man Utd 1-0 Barca

0

0

May 2009

UCL (final)

Barca 2-0 Man Utd

1

0

Nov 2009

La Liga

Barca 1-0 Real

0

0

April 2010

La Liga

Real 0-2 Barca

1

0

Nov 2010

La Liga

Barca 5-0 Real

0

0

Feb 2011

Friendly

Argentina 2-1 Portugal

1

1

Apr 2011

La Liga

Real 1-1 Barca

1

1

Apr 2011

Copa del Rey (final)

Real 1-0 Barca

0

1

Apr 2011

UCL

Real 0-2 Barca

2

0

May 2011

UCL

Barca 1-1 Real

0

0

Aug 2011

Supercopa

Real 2-2 Barca

1

0

Aug 2011

Supercopa

Barca 3-2 Real

2

1

Dec 2011

La Liga

Real 1-3 Barca

0

0

Jan 2012

Copa del Rey

Real 1-2 Barca

0

1

Jan 2012

Copa del Rey

Barca 2-2 Real

0

1

Apr 2012

La Liga

Barca 1-2 Real

0

1

Aug 2012

Supercopa

Barca 3-2 Real

1

1

Aug 2012

Supercopa

Real 2-1 Barca

1

1

Oct 2012

La Liga

Barca 2-2 Real

2

2

Jan 2013

Copa del Rey

Real 1-1 Barca

0

0

Feb 2013

Copa del Rey

Barca 1-3 Real

0

2

Mar 2013

La Liga

Real 2-1 Barca

1

0

Oct 2013

La Liga

Barca 2-1 Real

0

0

Mar 2014

La Liga

Real 3-4 Barca

3

1

Oct 2014

La Liga

Real 3-1 Barca

0

1

Nov 2014

Friendly

Argentina 0-1 Portugal

0

0

Mar 2015

La Liga

Barca 2–1 Real

0

1

Nov 2015

La Liga

Real 0-4 Barca

0

0

Apr 2016

La Liga

Barca 1-2 Real

0

1

Dec 2016

La Liga

Barca 1-1 Real

0

0

Apr 2017

La Liga

Real 2-3 Barca

2

0

Aug 2017

Supercopa

Barca 1-3 Real

1

1

Dec 2017

La Liga

Real 0-3 Barca

1

0

May 2018

La Liga

Barca 2-2 Real

1

1

Dec 2020

UCL

Barca 0-3 Juve

0

2

