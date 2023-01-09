Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Head-To-Head Record: Argentina Ace 16-11 Up After 36 Meetings
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to share a pitch for the first time in over two years when Paris Saint-Germain take on a Saudi Pro League all-star team later this month.
PSG have agreed to play an exhibition match against a combined XI of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal on January 19.
Although it will likely be a glitzy event watched by millions of fans, the latest chapter in the Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry will have far less riding on it than the previous 36 games featuring the two superstars.
The first ever game involving both Messi and Ronaldo came on April 23 in 2008. It was held at the Camp Nou and it was the first leg of a UEFA Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Manchester United.
That match ended 0-0 and to date it is the only goalless draw to feature both Messi and Ronaldo.
United won the second leg 1-0 at Old Trafford and went on to win the Champions League that year.
But Messi would get his revenge the following season when Barcelona beat Ronaldo's United 2-0 in the final.
Messi scored Barcelona's second goal in Rome - his first ever against a team containing Ronaldo.
Ronaldo's first goal against Messi arrived in February 2011 in an international friendly between Argentina and Portugal. Messi also netted in that game, which Argentina won 2-1.
Exactly half of the first 36 games between Messi and Ronaldo took place in Spain's La Liga when they were playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.
Messi had the upper hand as Barca won 10 of those 18 games and only lost four. Messi outscored Ronaldo across their 18 La Liga battles by 12 goals to nine.
But Ronaldo came out on top the last time he faced Messi. The Portuguese converted two penalty kicks to help Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the group stage of the 2020/21 Champions League.
Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Head-To-Head Record (In Games Against Each Other)
|Goals
|Assists
|Wins
Lionel Messi
22
12
16
Cristiano Ronaldo
21
1
11
Breakdown By Competition
|Competition
|Matches
|Messi wins
|Draws
|Ronaldo wins
|Messi goals
|Ronaldo goals
La Liga
18
10
4
4
12
9
Champions League
6
2
2
2
3
2
Copa del Rey
5
1
2
2
0
5
Spanish Supercopa
5
2
1
2
6
4
International friendly
2
1
0
1
1
1
Total
36
16
9
11
22
21
Every Game To Feature Both Messi And Ronaldo
|Date
|Competition
|Result
|Messi goals
|Ronaldo goals
Apr 2008
UCL
Barca 0-0 Man Utd
0
0
Apr 2008
UCL
Man Utd 1-0 Barca
0
0
May 2009
UCL (final)
Barca 2-0 Man Utd
1
0
Nov 2009
La Liga
Barca 1-0 Real
0
0
April 2010
La Liga
Real 0-2 Barca
1
0
Nov 2010
La Liga
Barca 5-0 Real
0
0
Feb 2011
Friendly
Argentina 2-1 Portugal
1
1
Apr 2011
La Liga
Real 1-1 Barca
1
1
Apr 2011
Copa del Rey (final)
Real 1-0 Barca
0
1
Apr 2011
UCL
Real 0-2 Barca
2
0
May 2011
UCL
Barca 1-1 Real
0
0
Aug 2011
Supercopa
Real 2-2 Barca
1
0
Aug 2011
Supercopa
Barca 3-2 Real
2
1
Dec 2011
La Liga
Real 1-3 Barca
0
0
Jan 2012
Copa del Rey
Real 1-2 Barca
0
1
Jan 2012
Copa del Rey
Barca 2-2 Real
0
1
Apr 2012
La Liga
Barca 1-2 Real
0
1
Aug 2012
Supercopa
Barca 3-2 Real
1
1
Aug 2012
Supercopa
Real 2-1 Barca
1
1
Oct 2012
La Liga
Barca 2-2 Real
2
2
Jan 2013
Copa del Rey
Real 1-1 Barca
0
0
Feb 2013
Copa del Rey
Barca 1-3 Real
0
2
Mar 2013
La Liga
Real 2-1 Barca
1
0
Oct 2013
La Liga
Barca 2-1 Real
0
0
Mar 2014
La Liga
Real 3-4 Barca
3
1
Oct 2014
La Liga
Real 3-1 Barca
0
1
Nov 2014
Friendly
Argentina 0-1 Portugal
0
0
Mar 2015
La Liga
Barca 2–1 Real
0
1
Nov 2015
La Liga
Real 0-4 Barca
0
0
Apr 2016
La Liga
Barca 1-2 Real
0
1
Dec 2016
La Liga
Barca 1-1 Real
0
0
Apr 2017
La Liga
Real 2-3 Barca
2
0
Aug 2017
Supercopa
Barca 1-3 Real
1
1
Dec 2017
La Liga
Real 0-3 Barca
1
0
May 2018
La Liga
Barca 2-2 Real
1
1
Dec 2020
UCL
Barca 0-3 Juve
0
2