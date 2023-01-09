Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to share a pitch for the first time in over two years when Paris Saint-Germain take on a Saudi Pro League all-star team later this month.

PSG have agreed to play an exhibition match against a combined XI of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal on January 19.

Although it will likely be a glitzy event watched by millions of fans, the latest chapter in the Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry will have far less riding on it than the previous 36 games featuring the two superstars.

The first ever game involving both Messi and Ronaldo came on April 23 in 2008. It was held at the Camp Nou and it was the first leg of a UEFA Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Manchester United.

That match ended 0-0 and to date it is the only goalless draw to feature both Messi and Ronaldo.

United won the second leg 1-0 at Old Trafford and went on to win the Champions League that year.

But Messi would get his revenge the following season when Barcelona beat Ronaldo's United 2-0 in the final.

Messi scored Barcelona's second goal in Rome - his first ever against a team containing Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Barcelona against Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final IMAGO/PA Images/Nick Potts

Ronaldo's first goal against Messi arrived in February 2011 in an international friendly between Argentina and Portugal. Messi also netted in that game, which Argentina won 2-1.

Exactly half of the first 36 games between Messi and Ronaldo took place in Spain's La Liga when they were playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Messi had the upper hand as Barca won 10 of those 18 games and only lost four. Messi outscored Ronaldo across their 18 La Liga battles by 12 goals to nine.

But Ronaldo came out on top the last time he faced Messi. The Portuguese converted two penalty kicks to help Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the group stage of the 2020/21 Champions League.

Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Head-To-Head Record (In Games Against Each Other)

Goals Assists Wins Lionel Messi 22 12 16 Cristiano Ronaldo 21 1 11

Breakdown By Competition

Competition Matches Messi wins Draws Ronaldo wins Messi goals Ronaldo goals La Liga 18 10 4 4 12 9 Champions League 6 2 2 2 3 2 Copa del Rey 5 1 2 2 0 5 Spanish Supercopa 5 2 1 2 6 4 International friendly 2 1 0 1 1 1 Total 36 16 9 11 22 21

Ronaldo (left) and Messi last shared a pitch in December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 IMAGO/Nicolo Campo

Every Game To Feature Both Messi And Ronaldo