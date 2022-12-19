Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup Stats

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was named as the best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after leading his team to the famous trophy.

Messi took home the Golden Ball award after beating Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric in a vote among FIFA-appointed experts.

The 35-year-old almost left Qatar with the Golden Boot too. But he was denied that gong in the 118th minute of Sunday's epic final when Mbappe completed a hat-trick to take his tournament tally to eight goals.

Messi finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists in his seven appearances.

Lionel Messi played in all 690 minutes of Argentina's World Cup campaign in Qatar IMAGO/NurPhoto/Ayman Aref

He was one of only three Argentina players to play in every single minute of their campaign - 690 in total after two games went to extra time.

In those 690 minutes, Messi made 347 passes, five tackles and attempted 32 shots.

No other player attempted 32 shots, with Mbappe second on the list with 31.

Messi was one of five players to provide three assists in Qatar. He could have made even more assists had his teammates finished more accurately. Messi made 21 key passes - passes leading to a teammate shooting.

He was one of only eight players to make at least 10 key passes during the tournament. Dusan Tadic (10), Cody Gakpo (10), Angel Di Maria (10), Theo Hernandez (11), Ousmane Dembele (11), Mbappe (11) and Antoine Griezmann (22) were the others.

Messi was second only to Antoine Griezmann (right) in terms of chances created for others IMAGO/Bildbyran/Joel Marklund

Messi has adapted his game over the years and now runs with the ball far less than he used to. Nevertheless, only Mbappe and Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala attempted more dribbles than Messi at Qatar 2022.

Of Messi's 34 dribbles attempted, 15 were successful. Mbappe had 25 successful dribbles out of 52 attempted, while Musiala's dribbling success rate was 17/36.

No player was fouled more than Messi. He was on the receiving end of 22 fouls - five more than Senegal's Ismaila Sarr and six more than Brazil forward Neymar.

Messi's World Cup In Numbers