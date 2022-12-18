Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Becomes First Ever Two-Time Winner Of FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Award

Lionel Messi has made history by becoming the first player ever to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball more than once.

Messi was voted as the best player at Qatar 2022 after leading his Argentina side to glory in Sunday's final against France.

The 35-year-old scored twice in the final to end the tournament with seven goals and three assists.

Messi also converted a penalty in the shootout, which Argentina won 4-2 after an epic final had finished 3-3 following extra time.

While Messi won the Golden Ball, he did not win the Golden Boot. That award went to Kylian Mbappe after a hat-trick in the final saw the France forward end the tournament with eight goals.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi pictured during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina captain Lionel Messi pictured during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Qatar 2022 was the 11th tournament at which the Golden Ball was awarded.

The prize, presented to the best player at a World Cup based on votes from a select group of media representatives, was first awarded to Paolo Rossi in 1982.

Messi was the second Argentina player to win the award, after Diego Maradona in 1986.

Salvatore Schillaci, Romario, Ronaldo, Oliver Kahn, Zinedine Zidane, Diego Forlan and Luka Modric are also previous winners.

But Messi is the only two-time Golden Ball winner, having first received the award in 2014 after Argentina lost to Germany in the final.

Lionel Messi pictured collecting the Golden Ball trophy after the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil

Messi pictured collecting the Golden Ball trophy after the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil

In This Article (1)

Argentina
Argentina

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pictured saving a penalty kick during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final
News

Emiliano Martinez Wins World Cup Golden Glove Award After Penalty Heroics At Qatar 2022

By Robert Summerscales
Enzo Fernandez pictured in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Enzo Fernandez Wins FIFA Young Player Award After Dazzling At First World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Argentina captain Lionel Messi pictured during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final
News

Lionel Messi Becomes First Ever Two-Time Winner Of FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Award

By Robert Summerscales
Players of Argentina pictured celebrating a goal against France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Watch

Argentina Beat France On Penalties In Best World Cup Final Ever After Epic 3-3 Draw

By Robert Summerscales
Players of Argentina pictured celebrating with the World Cup trophy in 1978
News

Argentina Win Qatar 2022 To Become Fourth Most Successful Nation In World Cup History

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring two goals for France against Denmark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Kylian Mbappe Wins World Cup Golden Boot Ahead Of Lionel Messi After Scoring Hat-Trick In Qatar 2022 Final

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring his second goal in the 2022 World Cup final
Watch

Watch Kylian Mbappe Score Two Goals In 95 Seconds Of World Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales
Argentina no.13 Cristian Romero pictured (center) moments before colliding with France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the 2022 World Cup final
Watch

Tottenham Teammates Clash In World Cup Final As Cristian Romero Catches Hugo Lloris With Elbow

By Robert Summerscales
France manager Didier Deschamps pictured consoling Olivier Giroud after substituting the striker off in the first half of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final
News

Didier Deschamps Makes Two First-Half Subs After France's Nightmare Start In World Cup Final Against Argentina

By Robert Summerscales