Plotting The USMNT's Potential Path To FIFA World Cup Glory In Qatar

The USMNT will go into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this November as rank outsiders.

After being described in the British media as the weakest team in Pot 2, Gregg Berhalter team were drawn in Group B alongside England, Iran and either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

Betting companies rate the chances of the US qualifying from Group B at just shorter than 50/50.

But it is certainly plausible that they could sneak through in second place behind England.

And if they do? Well, if they do, they would then just be four wins (including possible victories by penalty shootouts) away from becoming champions of the world.

Soccer is a crazy sport where crazy things can happen, so let's explore this dream.

We have predicted the results of every match at the 2022 World Cup to come up with the USMNT's potential path to the final on December 18.

DISCLAIMER: We do not think the USMNT will reach the final of Qatar 2022 and we recognize the hypocrisy of raving about how unpredictable soccer is while also predicting that most of the favorites will win (until they face the US).

Lothar Matthaus holds up the name "USA" during the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar IMAGO/Schuler

USMNT's Potential Path At Qatar 2022

Round of 16 - Holland

Assuming the USMNT finish second in Group B, they would meet the winners of Group A, which comprises of Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Holland.

If games in that group went to form, Holland would finish top, ahead of Senegal, setting up a knockout clash with Berhalter's boys at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3.

Quarter-finals - Argentina

Lionel Messi's Argentina should win Group C. That would see them meet the Group D runners-up in the last 16.

Group D comprises of France, Denmark, Tunisia and either Peru, Australia or the UAE.

France should top that group.

Denmark or Peru are the most likely runners-up and Argentina would be expected to beat either, making them the USMNT's most likely quarter-final opponents.

Semi-finals - Brazil

Should Brazil win Group G - and they should - an eventual quarter-final against Spain or Germany could be on the cards.

All three of those teams are genuine contenders to win the whole thing, but Brazil perhaps just hold an edge due to their experience playing in extreme heat.

Final - France

The bookmakers have called Brazil as favorites to win Qatar 2022.

They can't in this scenario though because a deflected Tyler Adams shot in extra time dumped the Samba Boys out in the semis.

France are rated as second favorites. We are tipping the reigning champions to win Group D and then the bottom half of the draw to make another final.