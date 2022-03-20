Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs Barcelona As 7.5/10 Courtois Is Let Down By Teammates In El Clasico

Real Madrid suffered a humbling home defeat at the hands of their fierce rivals as Barcelona won Sunday's Clasico 4-0 at the Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema missed the match through injury, but Barcelona's main frontman was on top form.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals and assisted Ferran Torres for another.

Ronald Araujo also got on the scoresheet as Barca ran riot in Madrid.

Aubameyang scored 9.5/10 in our Barcelona player ratings. But there were no scores higher than 7.5/10 in our Real Madrid player ratings, which you can read below.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 7.5/10

Real's man of the match. Received a trophy before kick off after being named as La Liga's player of the month for February. Was not at all to blame for Real's heavy loss. In fact, he kept the scoreline from getting really out of hand.

Thibaut Courtois was Real Madrid's best player against Barcelona despite conceded four goals IMAGO/Marca

Dani Carvajal - 5/10

Get roasted by Ferran Torres in the first half. Taken off at half-time to make way for Mariano Diaz as Real changed shape.

Eder Militao - 5/10

Lucky not to be booked inside the opening 15 seconds for a wild slide tackle on Ferran. Beaten to the ball by Aubameyang for Barca's opener. Almost at fault for another goal late on but Ousmane Dembele missed.

David Alaba - 5/10

Has performed a convincing impression of a center-back for much of the season but his mask slipped against Aubameyang.

Nacho - 4.5/10

Got caught in possession by Aubameyang early on but that mistake went unpunished. Aubameyang made him pay later though when he headed home after Dembele had roasted the Real left-back. Subbed for Lucas Vazquez just after an hour.

Nacho had a difficult game at left-back against Ousmane Dembele IMAGO/AgenciaLOF/Jorge Ropero

Casemiro - 6/10

Was exposed a little at times as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric pushed forward, but the Brazilian did his role reasonably well. Came up with a brilliant block in the box to deny Ferran midway through the first half.

Toni Kroos - 5/10

First player to be booked when he received a 22nd-minute yellow card for bodycheck on Sergio Busquets. Replaced by Eduardo Camavinga at half-time.

Luka Modric - 5/10

Played unusually high up the pitch in the absence of injured frontman Benzema. This positional change did not work at all and Modric looked lost at times.

Vinicius Junior - 5/10

His 9th Clasico. Was well dealt with by Barca for most of the game. But had a huge chance to equalize in the first half, when he raced through on goal, only to dive rather than shoot when faced down by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Gerard Pique accused Vinicius Junior of diving during Sunday's Clasico in Madrid IMAGO/ZUMA/Oscar J. Barroso

Federico Valverde - 6.5/10

Real's best outfield player. Worked hard. Involved in two of Real's brightest moments. Set up a chance for Rodrygo with a determined charge through the middle and then forced Ter Stegen into a smart save after being teed up by Vinicius.

Rodrygo - 5/10

Struggled to fill the void left by Benzema's absence but put in plenty of effort in the first half. He was one of a number of Real players who stopped tracking back in the second half though. Was subbed off on 64 minutes for Marco Asensio.