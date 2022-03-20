Barcelona Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid As 9.5/10 Aubameyang Shines On Clasico Debut

Barcelona ended their five-game losing run in Clasicos by thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in his first ever Clasico. Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres were also on the scoresheet.

Despite their defeat, Real still ended the game 12 points clear of their famous rivals in the La Liga table.

But if this evidence is anything to go by, we can expect a much closer title race next season.

Read our Barcelona player ratings below to see which stars shone brightest in Madrid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Barcelona in their 4-0 win at Real Madrid IMAGO/ZUMA/Oscar J. Barroso

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

Made decent saves to thwart Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and David Alaba.

Ronald Araujo - 7.5/10

Scored with an excellent header. Got hypnotized by Vinicius at one point at the other end when the Brazilian beat him twice before teeing up Valverde for a big chance. But that was an isolated incident.

Eric Garcia - 7.5/10

Positioning was excellent. Made four interceptions as Barca kept their first Clasico clean sheet since 2019.

Gerard Pique - 7.5/10

Solid at the back. Played an excellent long pass in the build-up to Barca's fourth goal.

Gerard Pique argues with Vinicius Junior after accusing the Real Madrid player of diving IMAGO/ZUMA/Oscar J. Barroso

Jordi Alba - 7/10

Had more touches than any other player. Used his experience well.

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

Made more tackles that anyone else on the pitch. Picked up a yellow card, naturally.

Pedri - 7/10

Produced a brilliant piece of skill to create a chance for Ferran. Looks like a player who will be a superstar in many Clasicos to come.

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

Completed 94.6% of his 56 passes during 70 minutes on the pitch. Three of those passes were key passes - no player made more.

Ousmane Dembele - 8.5/10

Claimed his sixth assist of 2022 with a brilliant run and cross for Aubameyang. Then provided his seventh with a well-delivered corner which Araujo headed home. Helped out Araujo defensively too as together they kept Vinicius fairly quiet.

Ousmane Dembele runs at Nacho during Real Madrid vs Barcelona IMAGO/AgenciaLOF/Jorge Ropero

Ferran Torres - 9/10

So, so lively. Set the tone for a busy night by winning a free-kick and attempting an acrobatic shot inside the opening 60 seconds. Had six shots in total. Roasted Dani Carvajal to create a big chance which Aubameyang could not take, but got an assist for the ex-Arsenal striker for Barca's fourth goal. Missed a golden chance to make it 3-0 in the 46th minute but, such was Barca's dominance, his next opportunity came along less than 60 seconds later and he finished that one brilliantly.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 9.5/10

On a night when Real severely missed their central striker, Barca's had a field day. Marked his Clasico debut with a tidy headed finish. Assisted Barca's third goal with a back-heeled pass to Ferran. Then chipped Thibaut Courtois with his left foot for his side's fourth. Doesn't get 10/10 because he could and should have scored more.

