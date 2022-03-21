What Latest England Call Ups Mean For Aaron Wan-Bissaka's International Career

It turns out that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not even fifth choice on England manager Gareth Southgate's list of right-backs.

The 24-year-old, who cost Manchester United £50m when he joined from Crystal Palace in 2019, has never been capped by the Three Lions.

But surely this was his chance?

As England look forward to upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast, three of the star names usually ahead of Wan-Bissaka are unavailable.

Newcastle's Kieran Trippier, 31, had already been ruled out with a broken metatarsal before Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, 23, and Chelsea's Reece James, 22, withdrew from the squad.

Alexander-Arnold pulled out because of a hamstring injury, while James was withdrawn to allow Chelsea to slowly build up his fitness after a recent lay-off.

To stack the odds further in Wan-Bissaka's favor, Kyle Walker, 31, had been left out of the original squad.

Southgate explained the Manchester City star's absence by telling EnglandFootball.com: "We felt this was an opportunity to look at the two younger full-backs. We know all there is to know about Kyle, he'll be back in June."

With England's four first-choice right-backs out of the equation, this looked like Wan-Bissaka's big chance to make his senior international debut.

But no. Southgate only called up one replacement right-back after Alexander-Arnold and James pulled out. That right-back was Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters.

That would suggest Wan-Bissaka is England's sixth choice at right-back... at best.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka pictured in action for Manchester United against Atalanta in 2021 IMAGO/Francesco Scaccianoce

Why does Southgate not fancy Wan-Bissaka?

Form is likely a factor on this occasion.

Wan-Bissaka recently lost his place in United's first XI to Diogo Dalot.

The former Palace defender has been an unused substitute in United's last two games, after producing a 4/10 performance in his side's 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

But Southgate has also previously admitted that Wan-Bissaka's style of play is not a great fit for his tactics.

Southgate prefers more attacking full-backs and he said in November 2020, as quoted by GOAL: "It's an area of the pitch where we are blessed.

"Reece and Trent have both played as wing-backs as well as full-backs. They are in outstanding form and we are probably stronger there than in any other position.

"Aaron is a very good defender, one against one he's probably as good as I have seen, but I have to look at the balance of the team and currently there are players ahead of him."

Wan-Bissaka has not provided a single assist or goal in the Premier League this season.

Alexander-Arnold has 13 (2 goals, 9 assists), James has 11 (5 goals, 6 assists), and Walker-Peters (1 goal, 2 assists) has three.

Wan-Bissaka has not played for United since their 4-1 loss at Man City IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

What are Wan-Bissaka's options now?

He could continue to wait for his England chance to come.

Gareth Southgate is likely to stand down when his contract ends in 2024 and a new manager might prefer a more defensive-minded right-back.

But realistically it seems hard to imagine Wan-Bissaka ever being a regular starter for England, considering the quality and relative ages of his right-back rivals.

If it is regular international action that Wan-Bissaka desires, a change of allegiance could be his best course of action.

Wan-Bissaka was born in England but he is of Congolese descent and represented DR Congo at Under 20 level in 2015.

DR Congo did not qualify for the most recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament but a player of Wan-Bissaka's standard and reputation could make a big difference.