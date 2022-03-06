Skip to main content

Man United Player Ratings Vs City As Alex Telles & Aaron Wan-Bissaka Receive 4/10

Manchester United were thrashed 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium by rivals City in Sunday's one-sided derby.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals each for Premier League leaders City, while Jadon Sancho netted for United.

De Bruyne earned 10/10 in our Man City player ratings but Sancho was one of only three United men to receive more than 6/10.

Read our Man United player ratings in full below. 

Man United Player Ratings

David de Gea - 6/10

Beaten by the game's first shot, but was not at fault. Made two impressive reaction saves before De Bruyne scored his second. Looked furious at his defenders for not clearing the ball. Had a decent game overall, but put his team under pressure with a bad clearance in the second half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 4/10

Had a really difficult game, with Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden constantly buzzing around his section of the pitch. Bernardo picked his pocket inside the penalty area at the start of the second half, which almost cost a goal. Foden then outmuscled the United right-back moments later before shooting wide.

Harry Maguire - 5.5/10

Nutmegged by De Bruyne's shot for the opening goal. But the Belgian could have had a hat-trick had it not been for a decent block and then a fine sliding tackle from the United skipper. He also stopped Aymeric Laporte from scoring with a brave header. Booked for an ugly foul on De Bruyne.

Victor Lindelof - 5/10

Was beaten by a brilliant piece of Foden skill in the build-up to City's second goal. That was unlucky. But his decision to stand still instead of tracking back immediately afterwards was lazy and led to De Bruyne scoring from the second phase of the same attack.

Alex Telles - 4/10

Started ahead of Luke Shaw after England left-back tested positive for COVID. Was at fault for City's first two goals. Should have got closer to De Bruyne for his first goal, then cleared a low cross into the Belgian's path for his second. To rub salt into Telles's wounds, it was his boot which played Mahrez onside for City's fourth goal.

Scott McTominay - 7/10

Had more touches than any other United player, 59. Also made seven of United's 16 tackles.

Fred - 6.5/10

One of United's better players in possession. Almost scored himself after showing good feet inside the City box. Later teamed up with Bruno Fernandes to create a big chance, which Sancho missed.

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

Had never played at the Etihad Stadium during three years as a City youngster. Marked his first appearance there with a fine goal. Kept his celebrations to a minimum. Had a chance to score again to make it 2-2 but skied over the bar.

Bruno Fernandes - 5.5/10

A clever run off the ball diverted Kyle Walker's attention away from Sancho for United's equalizer. But Fernandes was anonymous for long periods of the game.

Paul Pogba - 6/10

Provided a beautiful pass to set Sancho away for the winger's goal. Was given an unusual floating role in United attack. He used this tactical freedom intelligently to find space at times but became less involved as the game wore on. Subbed off for Marcus Rashford just after the hour-mark.

Anthony Elanga - 5/10

Gave the ball away in the build-up to City's second goal. Lasted 64 minutes before being replaced by Jesse Lingard.

