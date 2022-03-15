Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been "The Master" But Is His Champions League Career Over?

Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been "The Master" But Is His Champions League Career Now Over?

Was that Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League farewell?

The 37-year-old is a five-time winner of European club soccer's top tournament but he won't be lifting the famous trophy this season.

Manchester United now face a tough battle against the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham just to qualify for next season's Champions League.

So it seems entirely plausible, perhaps even likely, that Tuesday's tame 1-0 home defeat by Atletico Madrid could be the last time we see Ronaldo in the UCL.

If indeed this was Ronaldo's Champions League swansong then what a disappointing way to end such an memorable relationship.

Four days earlier, he scored the 59th hat-trick of his glittering career by bullying Tottenham's defenders in a record-setting 3-2 win.

But Atletico's defense was not in the mood to be bullied by the aging GOAT.

Ronaldo had scored Champions League hat-tricks against Atletico for Real Madrid and Juventus, but he was not even able to register a single shot against on Wednesday.

There was one moment in the second half when he threatened to steal the show.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo fires a bicycle kick volley towards Atletico Madrid's goal before being flagged for offside

Ronaldo soared in the air to fire a bicycle kick towards goal, but it was in vain. Not only did Jan Oblak stop the ball, Ronaldo was flagged for offside.

That was as good as it got for United and Ronaldo, who applauded the fans as he trudged off the pitch with his head bowed.

This may well be how his Champions League career ends, but it won't be how it will be remembered.

Ronaldo has played more Champions League matches (187) than any other player.

Cristiano Ronaldo applauds Manchester United's fans after their 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid

Ronaldo has scored more Champions League goals (141) than any other player.

He has even produced more Champions League assists (42) than any other player.

In the famous words of the famous Champions League, Ronaldo has been "the master, the best".

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates winning his fifth Champions League in 2018

