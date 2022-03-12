Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks FIFA Goals Record In Style As Man United Beat Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo became officially recognized as the all-time top goalscorer in the history of men's professional soccer on Saturday.

Ronaldo broke the record in style by netting a hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

It was Ronaldo's 59th career hat-trick but only his second for United.

Ronaldo had started the day second on the top scorers list, one behind Josef Bican.

Bican is best known for his time with Slavia Prague, where he scored over 400 goals between 1937 and 1948.

Some say Bican actually scored around 1,500 goals in his career, but FIFA only recognizes 805 of them.

Ronaldo drew level with Bican's official tally of 805 goals after 12 minutes on Saturday when he arrowed a brilliant long-range strike into the top corner of Hugo Lloris's net.

Spurs drew level courtesy of a Harry Kane penalty, before Ronaldo diverted a low Jadon Sancho cross past Lloris to make it 2-1 to United just before half-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer

Ronaldo had become only the third player aged 37 or over to score more than once in a Premier League game.

The other two were Graham Alexander and Teddy Sheringham.

But after a Harry Maguire own goal had drawn Spurs level again, Ronaldo went one better than Alexander and Sheringham.

He scored the winner with a header on 81 minutes as United scored from a corner-kick for just the second time this season.

After Ronaldo, the highest active player on the list 34-year-old Lionel Messi, who has scored 759 goals.

Most Official Goals In Men's Professional Soccer

Stats correct as of March 12, 2022

PlayerFIFA Recognized Goals

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

807

2. Josef Bican

805

3. Romario

772

4. Lionel Messi

759

5. Pele

757

6. Ferenc Puskas

746

7. Gerd Muller

734

8. Ferenc Deak

576

=10. Uwe Seeler

575

=10. Tulio Maravilha

575

Ronaldo's latest record strengthens his claim that he is the greatest footballer of all time.

The GOAT from another version of football was at Old Trafford to witness Ronaldo make history, as NFL legend Tom Brady was in the crowd on Saturday.

READ MORE: NFL Legend Tom Brady Cheers On Man United Vs Tottenham Despite Being Pals With Harry Kane

