Andy Robertson Breaks Premier League Record For Most Assists By A Defender

Andy Robertson now holds the Premier League record for most assists by a defender.

The Scottish left-back provided the 54th assist of his EPL career to set up Mo Salah in the fifth minute of Liverpool's Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

Robertson, 28, had been level on 53 with former Wigan and Everton left-back Leighton Baines since November 12 when he claimed two assists in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton.

Fellow Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, 24, currently has 45 EPL assists to his name.

Andy Robertson pictured in action for Liverpool against Aston Villa on Boxing Day in 2022 IMAGO/Propaganda Photo/David Rawcliffe

Fifty of Robertson's 54 EPL assists have come during his Liverpool career.

He previously registered four assists in 57 top-flight games for Hull City.

Robertson is now joint-33rd on the all-time Premier League list of leading assist-makers, level with former attacking playmakers Juan Mata and Mesut Ozil.

Ryan Giggs currently holds the record for most EPL assists with 162.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is the highest active player on the list, sitting fifth on 95.