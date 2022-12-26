Skip to main content

Mo Salah Reaches Landmarks For EPL Goals And Assists As Liverpool Win At Aston Villa

Mo Salah scored his 125th Premier League goal for Liverpool to help his side to a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Salah opened the scoring at Villa Park with a simple finish in the fifth minute after being set up by Andy Robertson.

The Egyptian ace then assisted Liverpool's second goal for Virgil van Dijk.

Ollie Watkins and Stefan Bajcetic joined Salah and Van Dijk on the scoresheet in the second half.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mo Salah pictured (center) after scoring his 125th Premier League goal for Liverpool in a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day in 2022

Mo Salah pictured (center) after scoring his 125th Premier League goal for Liverpool in a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day in 2022

Salah's assist was his 50th in the EPL for Liverpool.

The 30-year-old is now only the second player ever to record at least 50 goals and 50 assists in the Premier League for Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard, who retired as a player in 2016, ended his Liverpool career with 120 goals and 92 assists in 504 EPL games.

Monday's win over Villa was Salah's 195 EPL appearance for Liverpool.

In This Article (2)

Liverpool
Liverpool
Aston Villa
Aston Villa

Mo Salah pictured (center) after scoring his 125th Premier League goal for Liverpool in a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day in 2022
News

Mo Salah Reaches Landmarks For EPL Goals And Assists As Liverpool Win At Aston Villa

By Robert Summerscales
Andy Robertson pictured in action for Liverpool against Aston Villa on Boxing Day in 2022
News

Andy Robertson Breaks Premier League Record For Most Assists By A Defender

By Robert Summerscales
Tim Ream pictured celebrating after scoring his first Premier League goal during Fulham's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Boxing Day in 2022
News

Tim Ream Becomes 25th USA Player To Score In England's Premier League

By Robert Summerscales
Newcastle United's players pictured celebrating during their 3-0 win at Leicester City on Boxing Day in 2022
News

Newcastle Thrash Leicester City To Keep Bid For Champions League Qualification On Track

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured during Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day in 2022
News

Harry Kane Booed On Return To EPL Action 16 Days After His Penalty Miss At World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured (center) heading the ball to score for Tottenham at Brentford on Boxing Day in 2022
News

Tottenham Fight Back To Draw With Brentford After Harry Kane Scores 10th Boxing Day Goal

By Robert Summerscales
Vitaly Janelt pictured shooting past Fraser Forster to give Brentford a 1-0 lead against Tottenham on Boxing Day in 2022
Watch

Tottenham's Run Of Conceding First Extended To Six EPL Games After Brentford's Vitaly Janelt Beats Fraser Forster On Keeper's League Debut

By Robert Summerscales
Neymar pictured on the pitch at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with fans behind him holding up a giant banner of Pele, reading: "Get well soon"
News

Neymar Collects "Player Of The History" Award On Behalf Of Fellow Brazil Legend Pele

By Robert Summerscales
Richarlison pictured scoring for Brazil against Serbia with a spectacular acrobatic volley at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

FIFA Confirms World Cup Goal Of The Tournament Winner For Qatar 2022

By Robert Summerscales