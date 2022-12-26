Mo Salah Reaches Landmarks For EPL Goals And Assists As Liverpool Win At Aston Villa

Mo Salah scored his 125th Premier League goal for Liverpool to help his side to a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Salah opened the scoring at Villa Park with a simple finish in the fifth minute after being set up by Andy Robertson.

The Egyptian ace then assisted Liverpool's second goal for Virgil van Dijk.

Ollie Watkins and Stefan Bajcetic joined Salah and Van Dijk on the scoresheet in the second half.

Mo Salah pictured (center) after scoring his 125th Premier League goal for Liverpool in a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day in 2022 IMAGO/PA Images/Nick Potts

Salah's assist was his 50th in the EPL for Liverpool.

The 30-year-old is now only the second player ever to record at least 50 goals and 50 assists in the Premier League for Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard, who retired as a player in 2016, ended his Liverpool career with 120 goals and 92 assists in 504 EPL games.

Monday's win over Villa was Salah's 195 EPL appearance for Liverpool.