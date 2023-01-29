Anthony Gordon Urges Everton To "Reinvest" His Transfer Fee After Joining Newcastle For £45m

Anthony Gordon has urged former club Everton to improve their playing squad using the money received from his sale to Newcastle United.

Gordon signed for Newcastle on Sunday for a transfer fee of £45 million.

The 21-year-old had submitted a transfer request to Everton earlier in the week.

But speaking after signing for Newcastle, Gordon told Sky Sports: "I didn't mean to disrespect or offend anyone at Everton.

"I'm hoping they know that and I'm hoping they can reinvest the money now and stay in the Premier League."

Anthony Gordon pictured during an interview with Sky Sports shortly after joining Newcastle United from Everton Sky Sports

Everton are currently 19th in the EPL table with just 15 points from their first 20 matches.

Gordon featured in 16 of those 20 games, scoring three times.

No player has scored more Premier League goals for Everton this season.

Gordon is also the second fastest player in the Premier League based on top speeds recorded this season.