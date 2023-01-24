Mykhailo Mudryk Confirmed As Fastest EPL Player After Clocking Top Speed Of 36.63 KM/H On Chelsea Debut

Mykhailo Mudryk is officially the fastest player in the Premier League this season after recording a top speed of 36.63 km per hour on his Chelsea debut.

Mudryk impressed fans with his pace during a 36-minute cameo in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Liverpool.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian was too fast for Liverpool right-back James Milner, who picked up a yellow card for a late tackle on him.

Prior to Mudryk, Everton's Anthony Gordon had been the EPL's fastest player this season with a top speed of 36.61 kmph.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and on-loan Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria have also recorded speeds in excess of 36kmph this season.