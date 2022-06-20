Skip to main content

Antonio Rudiger Says He Rejected Barcelona To Sign For Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger has revealed that Barcelona wanted to sign him this summer but he had his heart set on a move to rivals Real Madrid.

Rudiger, 29, signed a four-year contract at Real's Bernabeu Stadium on Monday to complete his free transfer from Chelsea.

Speaking to the media in English, Rudiger said: "There was interest from Barcelona but I told my brother: 'It's Real or nothing.'"

Barcelona finished 13 points behind European champions Real in La Liga last season.

Rudiger was also asked for his opinion on Kylian Mbappe's decision to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain after agreeing a deal in principle with Real.

"What do I think of Mbappe? To be honest, I don't know him personally to know about his decision," Rudiger replied.

"To be honest, I am just happy that I am here and everyone makes decisions for themselves and that's his business."

Rudiger's move to Madrid will see him link up with Carlo Ancelotti.

Antonio Rudiger pictured during his first media conference as a Real Madrid player

Revealing what Ancelotti said to him in their first conversation, Rudiger added: "He said he wants me, that he trusts in my abilities and that I can be very helpful for him and to the team.

"To be honest, at my age where I am right now, this is enough. This is enough and, at the end of the day, it is Mr Ancelotti.

"You know in Madrid you will have competition and in general nothing is guaranteed, so you have to fight for your place.

"That's why I'm here. I'm ready to do that."

Rudiger will wear the no.22 jersey at Real after the number was vacated by Isco this summer.

Isco left Real on a free transfer after playing more than 350 matches across nine seasons.

Antonio Rudiger Says He Rejected Barcelona To Sign For Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales

