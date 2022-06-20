Antonio Rudiger Takes Isco's Squad Number As Real Madrid Unveil €367k-Per-Week Signing

Antonio Rudiger was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Monday.

The 29-year-old center-back was pictured giving a thumbs up during his medical and later putting pen to paper alongside Real president Florentino Perez.

Rudiger arrived at Real on a free transfer from Chelsea but he is still costing the European champions a pretty penny.

According to the Daily Mail, Rudiger's four-year contract in Madrid is worth £315,000 (€367,000/$387,000) per week.

Rudiger will wear the no.22 jersey at Real after the number was vacated by Isco this summer.

Isco left Real on a free transfer after playing more than 350 matches across nine seasons.

Isco had been Real's no.22 since 2015. Prior to Isco the last three players to wear no.22 for Real had been Angel Di Maria, Xavi Alonso and Miguel Torres.

Germany international Rudiger spoke in English via a translator as he was presented to the Spanish media for the first time.

Rudiger said: "It's a very special day for all of us, but especially for me. I would like to thank my parents, because without them I could not be here. They have always supported me and that throughout my life has been very very important.

"I also want to thank the president of Real Madrid for giving me the opportunity to play for this great club. I can promise you that I will give everything for this club. I want to win as many titles as we can. Hala Madrid and nothing else!"

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger is officially a Real Madrid player IMAGO/Sven Simon

Perez added: "Today one of the best defenders in the world arrives at Real Madrid. Antonio, from now on you are part of a unique club and family. We are very excited to have a player like you who has done everything possible to make this day come.

"Your career allowed you to choose between the big clubs and you have chosen for this shield, that will give you the strength to achieve what others believe is impossible."