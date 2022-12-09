Emiliano Martinez Provides Penalty Heroics As Argentina Win Quarter-Final Shootout After Holland's Dramatic Comeback In Normal Time

Argentina are World Cup semi-finalists for the fifth time after beating Holland in a penalty shootout.

Emiliano Martinez made two saves in the shootout as Argentina prevailed 4-3 after the game had ended 2-2 after 120 minutes of play.

It had looked like Argentina were cruising to victory when they led 2-0 with less than a quarter of an hour left on the clock.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pictured making a save during his side's penalty-shootout win over Holland at the 2022 World Cup IMAGO/Bildbyran/Joel Marklund

Nahuel Molina had given Argentina the lead on 35 minutes after a fine assist from Lionel Messi.

Messi then scored the second himself by converting a penalty kick awarded for a foul by Denzel Dumfries on Marcos Acuna.

Holland had offered very little by way of an offensive threat but their desperate position sparked a late change of tactic and they began to test the Argentina defense with a newfound direct approach.

Substitute Wout Weghorst set up a dramatic finish by heading home from a Steven Berghuis cross on 83 minutes. It came from Holland's first shot on target.

Ten minutes of added time were signaled at the end of the 90 and Holland won a free-kick right in minute no.10.

Cody Gakpo and Teun Koopmeiners stood over it but neither shot. Instead, Koopmeiners played a clever pass for Weghorst, who scored with a low shot from inside the penalty area.

Argentina looked shell-shocked but Holland failed to build on their momentum in extra time, instead reverting to their cautious, patient tactics from earlier in the game.

It was enough to see Louis van Gaal's side to navigate their way to a penalty shootout despite Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez striking the post late in extra time.

Goalkeeper Martinez got Argentina off to the perfect start in the shootout by saving Holland's first two penalties - taken by Virgil van Dijk and Berghuis.

Argentina scored their first three penalties of the shootout - thanks to Messi, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel- before Enzo Fernandez missed the chance to seal a 4-2 win.

But Lautaro Martinez did the business as Argentina eventually prevailed 4-3.

Argentina's semi-final opponents will be Croatia, who overcame Brazil in a penalty shootout earlier on Friday.

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating during Argentina's win over Holland IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

Messi and Co will be expected to beat Croatia as Argentina have never lost a World Cup semi-final.

They beat the USA 6-1 in their first World Cup semi in 1930. Since then they have defeated England in 1986, Italy in 1990 and Holland in 2014.

Two-time champions Argentina won the 1978 World Cup without playing in a semi-final as the format of that tournament saw the finalists decided based on the outcome of a second group stage.