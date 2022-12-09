Skip to main content

Brazil Out Of World Cup After Croatia Win ANOTHER Penalty Shootout

Brazil have been eliminated from the World Cup after losing in the quarter-finals for the fourth time in the last five tournaments.

The pre-tournament favorites lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout to Croatia after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

Croatia, who beat Japan on penalties in the round of 16, have now tied Germany's record of four victories in four World Cup shootouts.

But that was not the only record made on an eventual evening at Education City Stadium.

Neymar had produced a moment of World Cup magic in the 106th minute to join Pele on 77 goals as Brazil's joint all-time leading scorer.

The PSG playmaker collected the ball in the center of the field, more than 30 yards from the Croatia goal.

He then cut the Croatian defense in half with two one-twos - first with Rodrygo, then with Lucas Paqueta - before bouncing off a challenge from Borna Sosa and dancing around goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

But Livakovic would have the last laugh.

Bruno Petkovic sent the game to a shootout after finding the net via a deflected equalizer on 117 minutes.

Dinamo Zagreb keeper Livakovic had saved three Japanese penalties earlier in the week and he denied Rodrygo from Brazil's first spot-kick.

Dominik Livakovic pictured saving a penalty from Rodrygo during Croatia's win over Brazil in a penalty shootout at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Dominik Livakovic pictured saving a penalty from Rodrygo

Neymar was supposed to take Brazil's fifth penalty but the shootout did not last that long.

Marquinhos hit the post with Brazil's fourth kick, after Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric and Mislav Orsic had all scored for Croatia.

Croatia will play Argentina or Holland in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

