Argentina Vs France Head To Head Record: History Favors Lionel Messi And Co Going Into World Cup Final

Sunday's World Cup final will be the 13th time that France and Argentina have met in men's international soccer.

France have only won three of their previous 12 meetings, while Argentina have been victorious on six occasions.

Sunday's game will be seen by many as a battle between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Both men shone the last time that France played Argentina in the World Cup.

Mbappe scored twice and Messi recorded two assists as France beat Argentina 4-3 in the round of 16 in Russia four years ago.

Messi was on the scoresheet nine years earlier in 2009 - the last time that Argentina beat France.

IMAGO/Sven Simon

Argentina Vs France Head To Head

Argentina France 6 Wins 3 3 Draws 3 15 Goals Scored 11

Results Between Argentina And France