Skip to main content

PSG Teammates Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe To Co-Star In World Cup Final As Rivals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final will see the tournament's two biggest stars go head to head.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and French sensation Kylian Mbappe have be the two standout performers in Qatar over the past 24 days.

Messi has scored five and assisted three of Argentina's 12 goals at this World Cup.

Mbappe has also netted five times and will rival Messi for the Golden Boot.

The two men have been club teammates at Paris Saint-Germain since August 2021 and there is known to be a lot of mutual respect between them.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe pictured together during PSG's Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa in October 2022

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are club teammates but they will be international rivals on Sunday

Messi said of Mbappe earlier this year in an interview with TUDN: "Kylian is a different player. He's a beast.

"He's very strong one-on-one, he finds space and he's very quick. He can score a lot of goals, he's a very complete player and he's been showing that for years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"In the next few years he'll be among the very best, no doubt about it."

Mbappe may be able to claim that he is among the very best in just a few days, rather than years.

To date, only 21 players have won the men's World Cup more than once.

Mbappe, who scored four goals in France's victorious campaign at Russia 2018, is on the verge of winning his second World Cup two days before his 24th birthday.

With time very much on his side, Mbappe could plausibly go on to break Pele's record of three World Cup titles in the years ahead.

Conversely, Sunday is Messi's last chance at achieving World Cup glory.

The 35-year-old has confirmed that he will not play at the 2026 tournament.

Will Messi's last dance be a victorious number? Or will Mbappe lead France to back-to-back titles and almost certainly seal his first Ballon d'Or award in the process?

In This Article (2)

France
France
Argentina
Argentina

Theo Hernandez pictured celebrating after scoring for France in their 2022 World Cup semi-final win over Morocco
News

France Shutout Morocco To Reach Second Successive World Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe pictured together during PSG's Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa in October 2022
News

PSG Teammates Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe To Co-Star In World Cup Final As Rivals

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Morocco pictured during their 2-0 loss to France in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals
News

Morocco Bow Out At Qatar 2022 As Most Successful African Team In World Cup History

By Robert Summerscales
A general photo of Real Madrid's Valdebebas training base taken in 2019
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Real Madrid To Use Former Club's Training Center In Bid To Stay Fit Ahead Of January Transfer Window

By Robert Summerscales
Mikel Arteta pictured in Dubai during Arsenal's 2-1 win over AC Milan in December 2022
News

Mikel Arteta Confirms Arsenal "Are Looking" For January Signings

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured making his World Cup debut in 2006
News

Lionel Messi Confirms His World Cup Career Will End On Sunday

By Robert Summerscales
An image of Richarlison's back tattoo
News

Richarlison Gets Huge New Back Tattoo Featuring Neymar, Ronaldo And Himself

By Robert Summerscales
Argentina no.10 Lionel Messi pictured passing the ball to set up a goal against Croatia in a World Cup semi-final in December 2022
Watch

(Video) Superb Fan Footage Captures Lionel Messi's Incredible Assist for Julian Alvarez

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured during Argentina's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia
News

Lionel Messi Thinks Losing To Saudi Arabia Could Ultimately Help Argentina Win The World Cup

By Robert Summerscales