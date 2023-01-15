Skip to main content

Arsenal Officially Replace Man City As EPL Title Favorites After Going Eight Points Clear

Manchester City had been the bookmakers' favorites to win the 2022/23 Premier League title from day one but that is no longer the case.

Odds-makers now officially rate Arsenal as the most likely team to end the season in first place following Sunday's 2-0 win at Tottenham.

The Gunners have occupied top spot in the EPL since matchweek 3.

But ahead of the latest round of fixtures, City were still ranked as favorites in the betting, despite being five points behind Arsenal.

Then City lost 2-1 at Manchester United on Saturday. That result sparked many bookmakers to promote Arsenal to co-favorites alongside City.

But following Arsenal's victory over Spurs on Sunday, which increased their lead over City to eight points, Mikel Arteta's team are now officially outright favorites.

Players from Arsenal pictured celebrating after a 2-0 win at Tottenham sent them eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table in January 2023

UK bookmaker Coral is now offering odds of 8/11 (-138) on Arsenal winning the EPL. City can be backed at 13/10 (130).

Meanwhile, Man United are rated as a 14/1 (1400) shot to win the title, with Newcastle priced at 40/1 (4000).

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004.

In each of the last five seasons, the Gunners have finished at least 24 points behind the champions.

SEE ALSO: Watch Tottenham Fan Aim Kick At Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale After North London Derby

