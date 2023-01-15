Watch Tottenham Fan Aim Kick At Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale After North London Derby

A Tottenham fan attempted to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following Sunday's north London derby.

Ramsdale had been the game's MVP after making seven saves in a 2-0 win for the Gunners.

Conversely, Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris had a day to forget as he scored a clumsy own goal to give Arsenal the lead.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard then scored Arsenal's second goal with a fine strike from long range on 36 minutes.

Spurs improved in the second half but were able to find a way past Ramsdale.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pictured during Arsenal's 2-0 win at Tottenhamt IMAGO/PRiME Media Images/David Horn

After the final whistle, Ramsdale walked behind his goal to collect a water bottle.

It was at this point that a Spurs fan aimed a kick at Ramsdale, shortly after Richarlison had raised his hand to the keeper's head.

The fan narrowly missed Ramsdale before swiftly running away.

Ramsdale was then encouraged by manager Mikel Arteta to also leave that area of the stadium and go to celebrate with his teammates in front of the Arsenal supporters at the other end.

Arsenal's victory on Sunday was their first away win in a north London derby since 2015.

It saw them move eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.