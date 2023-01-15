Skip to main content

Watch Tottenham Fan Aim Kick At Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale After North London Derby

A Tottenham fan attempted to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following Sunday's north London derby.

Ramsdale had been the game's MVP after making seven saves in a 2-0 win for the Gunners.

Conversely, Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris had a day to forget as he scored a clumsy own goal to give Arsenal the lead.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard then scored Arsenal's second goal with a fine strike from long range on 36 minutes.

Spurs improved in the second half but were able to find a way past Ramsdale.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pictured during Arsenal's 2-0 win at Tottenham in January 2023

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pictured during Arsenal's 2-0 win at Tottenhamt

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After the final whistle, Ramsdale walked behind his goal to collect a water bottle.

It was at this point that a Spurs fan aimed a kick at Ramsdale, shortly after Richarlison had raised his hand to the keeper's head.

The fan narrowly missed Ramsdale before swiftly running away.

Ramsdale was then encouraged by manager Mikel Arteta to also leave that area of the stadium and go to celebrate with his teammates in front of the Arsenal supporters at the other end.

Arsenal's victory on Sunday was their first away win in a north London derby since 2015.

It saw them move eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

In This Article (2)

Arsenal
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pictured during Arsenal's 2-0 win at Tottenham in January 2023
Watch

Watch Tottenham Fan Aim Kick At Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale After North London Derby

By Robert Summerscales
Gareth Bale pictured applauding Tottenham fans after a game in May 2021
News

LAFC, Tottenham & Real Madrid Celebrate Gareth Bale's Career After Welsh Icon Retires

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Barcelona against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final
Features

Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Head-To-Head Record: Argentina Ace 16-11 Up Ahead Of Latest Meeting In Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi pictured in action during a UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona and Juventus in December 2020
News

PSG Confirm Date For Saudi Friendly: Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Face Lionel Messi

By Robert Summerscales
Ferran Torres (left) and Stefan Savic pictured wrestling during Barcelona's game at Atletico Madrid in January 2023
Watch

Ferran Torres And Stefan Savic Sent Off For Wrestling As Barcelona Win At Atletico Madrid

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from inside of St. James' Park in Newcastle in December 2022
Features

Premier League Rich List: All 20 Clubs Ranked By Combined Net Worth Of Owners

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Manchester City pictured celebrating during a 4-0 win over Chelsea in round three of the 2022/23 FA Cup
News

Man City Flex Squad Strength By Crushing Chelsea Without Erling Haaland Or Kevin De Bruyne

By Robert Summerscales
Reading manager Paul Ince pictured in January 2023
News

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Sets Up Old Trafford Reunion For Former Manchester United Star

By Robert Summerscales
Riyad Mahrez pictured jumping in the air after scoring a brilliant free-kick goal for Manchester City against Chelsea in the 2022/23 FA Cup
Watch

Watch Riyad Mahrez Score Stunning FA Cup Free-Kick Against Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales