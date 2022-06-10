Aymeric Laporte Posts Stats To Show Why He Should Have Been In PFA Team Of The Year

Three Manchester City players were named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on Thursday but Aymeric Laporte was not one of them.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger were the center-backs selected after receiving more votes than Laporte from their fellow players.

But Laporte appears to believe that the members of the Professional Footballers' Association voted unwisely.

The 28-year-old City defender launched a stat attack via social media to highlight why he had been deserving of more recognition.

Laporte posted four screenshots of tweets featuring stats about himself on his Instagram Story.

Center-back Aymeric Laporte pictured celebrating with girlfriend Sara Botello after winning the 2021/22 Premier League title with Manchester City IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

Four Instagram Stories posts shared by Laporte after he was not named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year Instagram/@laporte

He later tweeted a meme of Jose Mourinho saying the words: "I prefer really not to speak. If I speak - big trouble. Big trouble. I don't want to be in big trouble".

The first stat Laporte highlighted was one that showed he had ranked no.1 in the 2021/22 EPL in terms of passes per 90 minutes (87.9) and pass accuracy (94.8%).

Others showed that he had completed more passes (2,767) than any other player, scored more goals than any other center-back (four) and had made the most "last-man" tackles (three) along with Arsenal's Gabriel.