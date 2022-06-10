Skip to main content

Aymeric Laporte Posts Stats To Show Why He Should Have Been In PFA Team Of The Year

Three Manchester City players were named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on Thursday but Aymeric Laporte was not one of them.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger were the center-backs selected after receiving more votes than Laporte from their fellow players.

But Laporte appears to believe that the members of the Professional Footballers' Association voted unwisely.

The 28-year-old City defender launched a stat attack via social media to highlight why he had been deserving of more recognition.

Laporte posted four screenshots of tweets featuring stats about himself on his Instagram Story.

Center-back Aymeric Laporte pictured celebrating with girlfriend Sara Botello after winning the 2021/22 Premier League title with Manchester City

Center-back Aymeric Laporte pictured celebrating with girlfriend Sara Botello after winning the 2021/22 Premier League title with Manchester City

Four Instagram Stories posts shared by Aymeric Laporte after he was not named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Four Instagram Stories posts shared by Laporte after he was not named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year

He later tweeted a meme of Jose Mourinho saying the words: "I prefer really not to speak. If I speak - big trouble. Big trouble. I don't want to be in big trouble".

The first stat Laporte highlighted was one that showed he had ranked no.1 in the 2021/22 EPL in terms of passes per 90 minutes (87.9) and pass accuracy (94.8%).

Others showed that he had completed more passes (2,767) than any other player, scored more goals than any other center-back (four) and had made the most "last-man" tackles (three) along with Arsenal's Gabriel.

Center-back Aymeric Laporte pictured celebrating with girlfriend Sara Botello after winning the 2021/22 Premier League title with Manchester City
News

Aymeric Laporte Posts Stats To Show Why He Should Have Been In PFA Team Of The Year

By Robert Summerscales50 seconds ago
Virgil van Dijk (left) pictured exchanging high fives with Alisson Becker during Liverpool's game at Leicester in December 2021
News

Liverpool 6-3 Manchester City: Reds Dominate PFA Premier League Team Of The Year

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Pablo Sarabia pictured (center) scoring the winning goal for Spain in their 1-0 victory over Switzerland in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Switzerland 0-1 Spain - Watch Pablo Sarabia's Hot Scoring Form Continue In Geneva

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Portugal's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic - Watch Bernardo Silva Assist Two Nations League Goals

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Phil Foden pictured during Manchester City's 5-1 win over Wolves in May 2022
News

Phil Foden Emulates Wayne Rooney And Ryan Giggs By Winning PFA Young Player Of The Year Award Twice

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured with the PFA Player of the Year trophy in 2018
News

Mo Salah Becomes Seventh Two-Time Winner Of PFA Players' Player Of The Year Award

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran pictured (center) watching his team against Aston Villa at Portman Road in 2018
News

Ed Sheeran To Remain As Ipswich Town FC's Shirt Sponsor After Signing New Deal

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Loris Karius pictured during what proved to be his last appearance for Liverpool - in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid
News

Seven Players To Leave Liverpool As Loris Karius Exit Is Confirmed Four Years After His Final Game

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Byron Castillo (left) pictured playing for Ecuador against Chile in a World Cup qualifier for Qatar 2022
News

How Chile Could Replace Ecuador At 2022 FIFA World Cup All Because Of Byron Castillo

By Robert SummerscalesJun 9, 2022