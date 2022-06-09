Liverpool 6-3 Manchester City: Reds Dominate PFA Premier League Team Of The Year

English champions Manchester City are only represented by three players in the 2021/22 PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bryune and Bernardo Silva made the XI, which was revealed on Thursday after a vote by their fellow professionals.

The trio had helped City become the second most successful club in Premier League history when they finished one point ahead of rivals Liverpool last season.

But despite being narrowly second best over the course of 38 games, Liverpool dominated the PFA Team of the Year, filling six of the 11 spots with Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Virgil van Dijk (left) and Alisson Becker both feature in the 2021/22 PFA Premier League Team of the Year IMAGO/News Images/Craig Thomas

The other two players to make the team were Chelsea center-back Antiono Rudiger - who is moving to Real Madrid this summer - and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah won the PFA's top individual award when he was crowned Players' Player of the Year, while City midfielder Phil Foden claimed the Young Player of the Year prize.

But there was no space for Foden in the PFA XI.