Barcelona Are Not Europa League Favorites, Says Xavi But Bookmakers Disagree

Barcelona made it clear that they are taking the Europa League seriously on Thursday as a full-strength team thrashed Napoli 4-2 in Italy.

That convincing victory sealed a 5-3 win on aggregate to send Barca into the last 16 of the competition.

UK bookmakers quickly installed Barca as the favorites to win the tournament, with La Liga rivals Sevilla second in the betting ahead of Friday's draw for the next round.

But with the likes of RB Leipzig, West Ham, Porto, Lyon, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis also still in the competition, Barca boss Xavi Hernandez was not getting carried away.

"The favorites to win the Europa League? Not at all," Xavi told reporters in Italy, as translated by Football Espana.

"We have to continue working with all the humility in the world, we played a great game but we're just in the round of 16 so far. Nothing has been fully won here."

Xavi Hernandez pictured gesturing from the touchline during Barcelona's 4-2 win at Napoli in the 2021/22 Europa League

Barca's European campaign this season got off to an awful start.

They scored just two goals in their six Champions League matches, which resulted in them being eliminated at the group stage for the first time since 2000.

But the Europa League has given Barca a second chance at continental success.

Barca have improved their squad since exiting the UCL and three of their mid-season signings started in Naples on Thursday.

Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both earned 9/10 scores in our Barcelona player ratings, while Ferran Torres received 7/10.

