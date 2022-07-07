Bayern Munich CEO Says Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Would Not Fit Club's "Philosophy"

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be moving to Bayern Munich this summer.

The 37-year-old has told Manchester United that he wants to leave after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

According to The Athletic, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has spoken to Bayern bosses to inform them of his client's openness to a move to Munich.

But Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn has ruled out such a move.

Kahn told Kicker: "As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest [footballers ever], a transfer would not fit into our philosophy."

Oliver Kahn (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in 2006 at the FIFA World Cup IMAGO/Bernd Muller

It is unclear whether Kahn was suggesting that Ronaldo would not be a good fit for the team's tactical philosophy, or if his comment was more about Bayern not wanting to invest in an aging player with little re-sale value.

Despite not wanting Ronaldo, Bayern are likely to be interested in signing a new central striker this summer if Robert Lewandowski leaves the club.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with Barcelona.

Kahn has been Bayern CEO since July 2021 - 13 years after he retired from playing.

Ronaldo and Kahn played against each other at the 2006 World Cup when Germany beat Portugal 3-1 in the third place play-off.