Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Leave Manchester United But To Go Where?

Cristiano Ronaldo's name made headlines across the world this weekend as it was widely reported that he wants to leave Manchester United.

The 37-year-old rejoined United in August 2021 and had hoped that he would be part of an exciting and ambitious project.

But instead of launching a bid for major silverware, United slumped to their worst season in Premier League history.

Ronaldo has 12 months left on his current contract but, according to BBC Sport, he has asked the club to let him move on if an appropriate offer is made this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured outside the AMEX Stadium before Manchester United's 4-0 loss to Brighton in May 2022

But Where Might Cristiano Ronaldo Go?

Chelsea

Ronaldo was the subject of talks between Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and the player's agent Jorge Mendes last month.

Chelsea could well be in the market for a new central striker too, after loaning out Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

Bayern Munich

Like Chelsea, Bayern are set to lose their no.9 this summer with Robert Lewandowski likely to move to Barcelona.

According to The Athletic, Bayern have been contacted by Ronaldo's agent regarding his current situation.

Napoli

Napoli are interested in Ronaldo, as reported by The Athletic.

A move to Naples could appeal to Ronaldo as the Italian club will play in the 2022/23 Champions League, unlike United.

Napoli are seemingly also better placed to compete for domestic glory, having finished just seven points behind last season's Serie A winners, while United were 35 points below Premier League champions Man City.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured holding the Coppa Italia trophy after winning it with Juventus in 2021

Ronaldo has already enjoyed success in Italy, winning five trophies in three years as a Juventus player between 2018 and 2021

Real Madrid

There has been no official word to suggest that Real are interested in bringing Ronaldo back to the Bernabeu.

But if he were willing to take a pay-cut and play the role of understudy to Karim Benzema, it could be a move to suit all parties. 

That is a big if though.

Sporting Lisbon

Ronaldo began his career with Sporting and it would be a little poetic if he were to end it there.

Sporting director Hugo Viana recently refused to rule out the prospect of a sensational return for Ronaldo.

"Not now, I don't think that will be possible," Viana told Sky Sports last week when asked about a possible move for the Portugal captain.

Viana, who was speaking before Ronaldo's desire to leave United became public knowledge, added: "But we never know. He can decide where he can go. But you never know the future.

"I think he has one more year on his contract, so whatever he decides, let's see."

Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Leave Manchester United But To Go Where?

