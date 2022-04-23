Skip to main content

Bayern Munich Players Soak Julian Nagelsmann In Beer As They Celebrate Bundesliga Title

Bayern Munich were finally able to celebrate on Saturday night after the inevitable became official and they were confirmed as Bundesliga champions again.

A 3-1 win over challengers Borussia Dortmund sealed Bayern's status as champions of Germany for a 10th consecutive season.

After the match, the players stayed on the pitch to celebrate in front of their fans.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann was soaked with beer by his players.

Some of the beer was consumed, but most is it was thrown around.

It was not just current players and members of staff who got soaked.

Former Bayern midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who played for the club for over 15 years, was ambushed by ex-teammate Thomas Muller while working as a TV pundit.

Bayern can relax now as they have no more trophies to play for this season, having already been knocked out the German Cup and Champions League.

Three Bundesliga matches remain for Robert Lewandowski and Co.

They go to Mainz next weekend, before facing Stuttgart and Wolfsburg in May.

Julian Nagelsmann drinks beer from a giant glass after winning the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich manager in April 2022

Julian Nagelsmann drinks beer from a giant glass after winning the Bundesliga

Benjamin Pavard (No 5) pours beer over the head of Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann

Benjamin Pavard (No 5) pours beer over the head of Bayern manager Nagelsmann

Benjamin Pavard (No 5) pours beer over the head of Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann
