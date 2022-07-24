Skip to main content

Bayern Munich And Man City Unable To Complete Full Game Due To Wild Wisconsin Weather

Manchester City and Bayern Munich were unable to complete a full 90-minute match in Green Bay on Saturday night.

Kick-off at Lambeau Field was initially delayed by around 15 minutes due to a thunderstorm in the area.

Once the game did get underway, City made a lightning-quick start and took the lead inside 12 minutes thanks to a debut goal from Erling Haaland.

But as soon as Haaland was done celebrating, the players were taken off the field again to shield from more dangerous weather.

Almost an hour was lost during the second delay, prompting an announcement to say that the game would resume but in a reduced format.

It is quite common in the sport of cricket for matches to be reduced in length following bad weather but this was new territory for soccer fans.

An update tweeted by Man City explained: "We can confirm that once the players return to the pitch and have warmed up we will be playing 27 minutes, followed by a short half-time break, before playing a further 40-minute second-half."

Daily Mail journalist captured an image of the awful weather at Lambeau Field, where Bayern Munich and Manchester City were unable to complete a full game

Daily Mail journalist captured an image of the awful weather at Lambeau Field, where Bayern Munich and Manchester City were unable to complete a full game

Daily Mail journalist captured an image of the awful weather at Lambeau Field, where Bayern Munich and Manchester City were unable to complete a full game
News

Bayern Munich And Man City Unable To Complete Full Game Due To Wild Wisconsin Weather

By Robert Summerscales31 seconds ago
Erling Haaland pictured sliding to score his first goal for Manchester City in a 2022 summer friendly against Bayern Munich
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Score First Goal For Man City Before Thunderstorm Halts His Debut

By Robert Summerscales43 minutes ago
Son Heung-min pictured passing the ball for Harry Kane to set up a goal in Tottenham's 2-1 win at Rangers
News

Son Heung-Min Assists Two Harry Kane Goals As Tottenham Win Away At Rangers

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Jose Mourinho pictured looking confused
Watch

Roma Fan Begs Jose Mourinho To Witness His Marriage Proposal To Girlfriend

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
An action shot taken after Aston Villa scored a late equalizer against Manchester United in their 2022 friendly
News

Man United 2-2 Aston Villa: Erik Ten Hag's 100% Record Blows Away In Wet And Windy Perth

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
PSG no.7 Kylian Mbappe pictured shooting to score a brilliant pre-season goal against Urawa Red Diamonds
Watch

Watch Kylian Mbappe Score First PSG Goal Since Becoming Soccer's Highest-Paid Player Ever

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Jadon Sancho pictured in Australia in July 2022 during Manchester United's pre-season tour
Watch

Watch Jadon Sancho Score 3rd Pre-Season Goal Of 2022 As Exiled England Trio Combine

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Mo Salah (left) pictured with Sadio Mane and the FA Cup trophy after Liverpool's victory over Chelsea in the 2022 final at Wembley
News

Sadio Mane Says He And Mo Salah Have "Good Relations" And Were Never Rivals At Liverpool

By Robert SummerscalesJul 22, 2022 12:21 PM EDT
Sebastien Haller pictured in hospital in July 2022 after completing step 1 of his treatment for a testicular tumor.
News

Sebastien Haller Thanks Hospital Staff After Completing Step 1 Of Treatment For Testicular Tumor

By Robert SummerscalesJul 22, 2022 5:47 AM EDT