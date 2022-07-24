Bayern Munich And Man City Unable To Complete Full Game Due To Wild Wisconsin Weather

Manchester City and Bayern Munich were unable to complete a full 90-minute match in Green Bay on Saturday night.

Kick-off at Lambeau Field was initially delayed by around 15 minutes due to a thunderstorm in the area.

Once the game did get underway, City made a lightning-quick start and took the lead inside 12 minutes thanks to a debut goal from Erling Haaland.

But as soon as Haaland was done celebrating, the players were taken off the field again to shield from more dangerous weather.

Almost an hour was lost during the second delay, prompting an announcement to say that the game would resume but in a reduced format.

It is quite common in the sport of cricket for matches to be reduced in length following bad weather but this was new territory for soccer fans.

An update tweeted by Man City explained: "We can confirm that once the players return to the pitch and have warmed up we will be playing 27 minutes, followed by a short half-time break, before playing a further 40-minute second-half."