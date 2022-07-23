Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Scores First Manchester City Goal Before Thunderstorm Halts His Debut

Erling Haaland made his Manchester City debut against Bayern Munich on Saturday night and it took him just 12 minutes to score.

City's friendly against Bayern Munich kicked off around 15 minutes behind schedule due to a severe thunderstorm in Green Bay.

Once the game got underway it took Haaland precisely 11 minutes and 44 seconds to score his first goal for City.

Jack Grealish got to the Bayern byline and squared the ball to Haaland, who slid it home from very close range.

Haaland had just enough time to celebrate with his teammates before the game was halted due to more worrying weather.

More to follow.

Erling Haaland pictured sliding to score his first goal for Manchester City in a 2022 summer friendly against Bayern Munich

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
