Bruno Fernandes Salary Doubled After Signing New Manchester United Contract

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract with Manchester United.

The playmaker's new deal runs until June 2026 and includes and option for a further year.

Fernandes told the club's official website: "From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans.

"I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day. That dream is now a reality and an honor.

"Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End. It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club.

"There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.

"We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team."

United director John Murtough added: "Everyone is well aware of Bruno's importance to Manchester United. His goals and assists record is phenomenal and he has performed remarkably consistently since he joined the club.

"Bruno’s work-rate, dedication and fantastic attitude are exactly what we want from a Manchester United player. He is the ultimate professional with many fantastic attributes to drive the high standards required to play for this great club.

"Bruno, like everyone across the football club, remains hugely ambitious and determined to deliver sustained success on the pitch to get us back to challenging for titles."

New Bruno Fernandes Salary

The 27-year-old's new contract saw his current pay packet doubled, according to The Athletic.

It is said that Fernandes now earns around £240,000 per week, which equates to a salary of roughly £12.5m per year.

That is still less than Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane earn, based on a recent report by L'Equipe.

Fernandes has made a big impact at Old Trafford since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

In his first 78 Premier League appearances, the Portugal international has scored 35 goals and provided 25 assists.

IMAGO/Action Plus/John Patrick Fletcher

But not everyone was convinced by United's decision to hand Fernandes a new contract with a hefty raise.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Paul Merson told Sportskeeda: "Bruno Fernandes' contract situation is an interesting one and pretty much sums up where Manchester United are as a club at the moment.

"I'm not saying he's a bad player by any stretch of the imagination, but how can they give someone a five-year contract when they haven't even got a permanent manager?

"What if a new manager comes in and doesn't quite fancy Fernandes, because there's every chance coaches won't like the way he throws his hands up in frustration or his style of play.

"He's a good player and I like him, but he hasn't set the world alight at Manchester United this season.

"I just find it a bit strange that they've given a massive long-term contract to a player when they haven't sorted out their managerial dilemma, it's a big call by the club."

Fernandes scored twice for Portugal on Tuesday as they beat North Macedonia to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He is expected to start at Old Trafford on Saturday when United host Leicester City in the Premier League.