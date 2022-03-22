Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Highest Premier League Salaries List Dominated By Man United Players

A report by French newspaper L'Equipe has revealed the five players who are currently earning the most money in the Premier League.

According to this list of the highest Premier League salaries, four of the five top earners are employed by Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be the highest paid current EPL star with an annual salary of £26.4m, while Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is second on £20.4m.

Completing the top five are United goalkeeper David De Gea (£19.2m), winger Jadon Sancho (£18m) and center-back Raphael Varane (£15.6m).

Highest Premier League Salaries

The five players with the highest salaries in the Premier League, as reported by L'Equipe in March 2022

PlayerClubYearly salary

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

£26.4m

2. Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

£20.4m

3. David de Gea

Manchester United

£19.2m

4. Jadon Sancho

Manchester United

£18m

5. Raphael Varane

Manchester United

£15.6m

Three of those United players were recruited last year, with Ronaldo, Sancho and Varane all arriving during the summer transfer window.

The trio cost well over £100m in transfer fees in addition to their big salaries.

United's super summer of investment in on-pitch talent has delivered unspectacular results so far.

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 24 Premier League games. Those numbers are far from bad and he will be considered as a hit by many, although his league goals to games ratio is lower this season than it has been since 2007.

Sancho has also featured in 24 EPL games, contributing three goals and three assists.

Varane is another player who has done okay but perhaps not as well as United would have hoped. Groin and hamstring issues have restricted the Frenchman to 17 Premier League appearances. United have kept just four clean sheets in those games.

United have kept only seven clean sheets in total in 29 Premier League games so far.

But keeper De Gea has been widely hailed for his contribution. The Spaniard has made 105 saves - only Illan Meslier of Leeds has stopped more shots in this season's EPL.

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Jadon Sancho applaud Manchester United fans after a game against Atalanta in 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Jadon Sancho both feature on L'Equipe's list of the top five highest Premier League salaries

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Jadon Sancho applaud Manchester United fans after a game against Atalanta in 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Highest Premier League Salaries List Dominated By Man United Players

