Can Argentina Draw Against Poland And Still Progress To World Cup Round Of 16?

Argentina's World Cup destiny is in their own hands going in Wednesday's Group C finale.

Lionel Messi and Co would have been eliminated on Saturday had they lost to Mexico in their second group game.

But goals from Messi and Enzo Fernandez sealed a 2-0 win over Mexico, which saw Argentina end the day second in Group C.

Argentina will be guaranteed a place in the round of 16 if they beat Poland on Wednesday.

A draw against Poland could also will be enough for Argentina depending on the result of the game between Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi pictured (center) in action for Argentina against Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Will Argentina Progress If They Draw With Poland?

  • YES if Saudi Arabia and Mexico also draw.
  • YES if Mexico beat Saudi Arabia by two goals or fewer.
  • NO if Mexico beat Saudi Arabia by four goals or more.
  • NO if Saudi Arabia beat Mexico.
  • MAYBE if Mexico beat Saudi Arabia by exactly three goals - in this scenario Argentina and Mexico would be level on goal difference, so goals scored would be used to decide who goes through.

