Can Argentina Draw Against Poland And Still Progress To World Cup Round Of 16?
Argentina's World Cup destiny is in their own hands going in Wednesday's Group C finale.
Lionel Messi and Co would have been eliminated on Saturday had they lost to Mexico in their second group game.
But goals from Messi and Enzo Fernandez sealed a 2-0 win over Mexico, which saw Argentina end the day second in Group C.
Argentina will be guaranteed a place in the round of 16 if they beat Poland on Wednesday.
A draw against Poland could also will be enough for Argentina depending on the result of the game between Mexico and Saudi Arabia.
Will Argentina Progress If They Draw With Poland?
- YES if Saudi Arabia and Mexico also draw.
- YES if Mexico beat Saudi Arabia by two goals or fewer.
- NO if Mexico beat Saudi Arabia by four goals or more.
- NO if Saudi Arabia beat Mexico.
- MAYBE if Mexico beat Saudi Arabia by exactly three goals - in this scenario Argentina and Mexico would be level on goal difference, so goals scored would be used to decide who goes through.