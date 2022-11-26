Can Argentina Draw Against Poland And Still Progress To World Cup Round Of 16?

Argentina's World Cup destiny is in their own hands going in Wednesday's Group C finale.

Lionel Messi and Co would have been eliminated on Saturday had they lost to Mexico in their second group game.

But goals from Messi and Enzo Fernandez sealed a 2-0 win over Mexico, which saw Argentina end the day second in Group C.

Argentina will be guaranteed a place in the round of 16 if they beat Poland on Wednesday.

A draw against Poland could also will be enough for Argentina depending on the result of the game between Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi pictured (center) in action during Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico IMAGO/Matthias Koch

Will Argentina Progress If They Draw With Poland?