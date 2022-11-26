Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Scores For Sixth Argentina Game In A Row To Light Up Tense Mexico Clash

Lionel Messi scored for the sixth Argentina game in a row on Saturday night to help keep his nation's World Cup hopes alive.

After losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening game of Qatar 2022, Argentina knew that a loss to Mexico on Saturday night would spell elimination from the tournament.

A draw would keep Argentina alive but needing to beat Poland by two or more goals in their final Group G match.

But Messi intervened to boost his side's chances significantly.

After 63 minutes of tense and low-quality play, Messi produced a moment of pure World Cup magic.

After collecting the ball from Angel Di Maria, Messi unleashed a powerful low strike that beat Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa down low to his left.

Messi had scored from the penalty spot in Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia.

Prior to the World Cup, he had found the net in wins over the UAE, Jamaica, Honduras, Estonia and Italy.

