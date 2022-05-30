Skip to main content

Chelsea Now Permitted To Sign And Sell Players In Summer Transfer Window After Takeover

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel can finally start planning for the future after the club's takeover led by Todd Boehly was completed on Monday.

Boehly and his consortium committed £4.25 billion to take control of the club from former owner Roman Abramovich.

The sale price was £2.5bn, while there is an agreement in place for £1.75bn to be invested over 10 years.

The Chelsea emblem pictured outside Stamford Bridge in 2022

Chelsea Football Club are under new ownership and no longer affected by sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich by the UK government

But Abramovich will not receive any of that £2.5bn himself - it will be donated to a new charitable foundation to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on March 10 for his alleged links to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

As well as those sanctions making it impossible for Abramovich to profit from the sale of Chelsea, they also affected the day-to-day running of his club.

Chelsea were granted a special license to allow them to keep operating, but it came with significant conditions - including spending caps even restrictions on ticket sales.

As a consequence, Chelsea were not allowed to buy, sell or offer new contracts to any players.

But Monday's takeover means that the club can now resume normal operations.

Chelsea will be free to sell and sign players during the summer transfer window.

They can also now offer new contracts to Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Charly Musonda. The three players have just over one month left on each of their current deals.

But it is understood that all three are still set to leave on free transfers this summer.

