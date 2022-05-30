Skip to main content

Chelsea FC Takeover Completed As Roman Abramovich's 19 Years As Owner Ends

Roman Abramovich's 19-year spell as Chelsea owner is over after the club announced on Monday that the takeover led by Todd Boehly had been completed.

A statement published on chelseafc.com began: "Roman Abramovich has completed the sale of Chelsea Football Club and related companies to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

"This sale process commenced on 2 March, when Mr Abramovich announced his intention to sell the Club after 19 successful years of ownership. In selling the Club, Mr Abramovich stipulated that the new owner must be a good steward of the Club, the net proceeds of the sale must be donated to charity, and that he would not seek the repayment of loans made to affiliates of the Club."

It is understood that Boehly and Co paid £4.25 billion to buy Chelsea - who are the third most successful club in Premier League history.

Chelsea's statement went on to reveal that the club had received over 250 enquiries from interested parties after Abramovich announced his intention to sell.

Twelve "credible bids" were later made, before the Boehly and Clearlake Capital consortium was chosen as the preferred bidder.

Boehly added in a second statement: "We are honored to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club.

"We're all in – 100% - every minute of every match. Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud.

"Along with our commitment to developing the youth squad and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the Club for the long-term and build on Chelsea's remarkable history of success.

"I personally want to thank ministers and officials in the British government, and the Premier League, for all their work in making this happen."

Abramovich had published a statement two days earlier. In it he sent his best wishes to Boehly.

"It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC," said Abramovich on Saturday. "During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the Club into its next chapter. 

"The ownership of this Club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this Club can achieve. My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the Men's and Women’s team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the Club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation.

"I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch.

"It has been an honor of a lifetime to be a part of this Club – I would like to thank all the Club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years.

"I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together."

Roman Abramovich pictured smiling at a match between Chelsea and Sunderland in 2017

Roman Abramovich has sold Chelsea FC to a consortium led by Todd Boehly

Roman Abramovich pictured smiling at a match between Chelsea and Sunderland in 2017
News

Chelsea FC Takeover Completed As Roman Abramovich's 19 Years As Owner Ends

By Robert Summerscales15 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski and wife Anna Lewandowska pictured at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022
Transfer Talk

Robert Lewandowski Says He Wants To Leave Bayern Munich: "I Hope They Don't Stop Me"

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Mo Salah (no.11) pictured scoring the 2021/22 Premier League Goal of the Season for Liverpool against Manchester City
Watch

Premier League Goal Of The Season: Watch Mo Salah's Award-Winning Solo Strike Vs Man City

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Nottingham Forest fans pictured celebrating at Wembley during their team's victory over Huddersfield Town in the 2022 Championship playoff final
News

Nottingham Forest Win Championship Play-Offs And Promotion To The Premier League

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Sadio Mane pictured (center) during Liverpool's trophy parade at the end of the 2021/22 season
Transfer Talk

Sadio Mane Waves Goodbye To Liverpool Fans At Trophy Parade

By Robert SummerscalesMay 29, 2022
Andy Robertson pictured at the Stade de France after Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final
News

Andy Robertson Slams Poor UEFA Organization After Liverpool Fans Tear Gassed At UCL Final

By Robert SummerscalesMay 29, 2022
Toni Kroos (left) Casemiro (center) and Luka Modric (right) pictured celebrating after winning their fifth Champions League title with Real Madrid
News

Nine Real Madrid Players Equal Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Record

By Robert SummerscalesMay 28, 2022
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (right) and manager Carlo Ancelotti (center) pictured celebrating together after watching their side win the 2022 Champions League final against Liverpool
News

Florentino Perez Says Kylian Mbappe "Does Not Exist Tonight" As Real Madrid Celebrate UCL Win

By Robert SummerscalesMay 28, 2022
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema pictured (left) alongside Liverpool's Mo Salah during the Champions League final in May 2022
News

"Close The Votes, Benzema Won It": Thierry Henry Says The Ballon d'Or Race Is Over

By Robert SummerscalesMay 28, 2022