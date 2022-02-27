Chelsea Player Ratings Vs Liverpool As 8/10 Edouard Mendy Is Star Man Despite Penalty Snub

Chelsea lost Sunday's EFL Cup final against Liverpool after going down 11-10 in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium.

Spot-kicks were required after the game ended 0-0 following 120 minutes of play. But it had been an open contest, with the sides firing in a combined 31 shots, while three goals were disallowed for offside.

Kai Havertz had two strikes ruled out for Chelsea, after Joel Matip thought he had given Liverpool the lead.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel made a big decision to change his goalkeeper ahead of the shootout.

Edouard Mendy had been Chelsea's star man, but he was subbed off in place of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has a reputation as a penalty specialist.

Kepa did not live up to that billing though. He was beaten by all 10 penalties he faced, before becoming the only played to miss one as he skied his spot-kick over the bar.

Chelsea Player Ratings Vs Liverpool

Edouard Mendy - 8/10

Playing just his second ever game in this competition, Mendy justified his selection over Kepa from the start.

One poor kick was almost punished by Liverpool. But he produced a stunning double save to deny Naby Keita and Sadio Mane, before winning a one-on-one battle with Luis Diaz and diving down low to thwart Virgil van Dijk.

In total, he made six saves before being replaced by Kepa 140 seconds before penalties. Who knows what might have been had he stayed on...

Edouard Mendy kept a clean sheet for Chelsea but he was subbed off in the 119th minute IMAGO/News Images/Craig Thomas

Trevoh Chalobah - 7.5/10

Was frequently needed to help captain Cesar Azpilicueta contain Luiz Diaz down the Liverpool left. It was a busy afternoon for Chalobah but rose to the challenge and was arguably Chelsea's best defender on the day. Scored penalty number 20.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Picked up a knock in the first half but battled on. The oldest player on the pitch showed impressive pace to race back and clear a Mo Salah lob off the line midway through the second half. Played the full 120 minutes but still had enough left in the tank to score in the shootout.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Stood firm up against top opposition. But a little wasteful in possession at times. Held his nerve to score Chelsea's sixth penalty.

Thiago Silva cleared the ball off the goal-line to keep Chelsea level during the second half IMAGO/Nigel Keene

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5.5/10

Struck on the arm in the first half, but referee was right not to award a penalty. Got very lucky not to booked for a poor late tackle on Luis Diaz though. Was subbed off on 56 minutes with an injury and replaced by Reece James, who made his first appearance since December.

Mateo Kovacic - 5.5/10

Excellent early slide tackle set the tone for what was an industrious display. He and N'Golo Kante struggled at times though, against Liverpool's extra man in midfield. Was the first player to be booked, after pulling down Salah late in normal time.

N'Golo Kante - 6.5/10

Not at his best but still made more interceptions that any other midfielder at Wembley. Confidently converted from the spot.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

Was tidy on the ball. Did well defensively to keep Mohamed Salah fairly quiet by the Egyptian's standards. Held his nerve to score Chelsea's first penalty.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Lively but wasteful. Missed a golden chance to give Chelsea the lead on the stroke of half time. Then hit the inside of the post from a one-on-one situation the other side of the break. Replaced by Timo Werner on 73 minutes.

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

Impressed in flashes. Fed Mount with a delicious chipped pass when the midfielder struck the woodwork. Hooked on 73 minutes to make way for Romelu Lukuku.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Was given a massive vote of confidence before kick-off when Thomas Tuchel picked him instead of Romelu to start up front. Did well by creating space and multiple chances for those around him.

Havertz teed up Mount for two good scoring opportunities. Also fired in a brilliant low cross which Pulisic was so close to tapping in. Had the ball in the net himself on 78 minutes before goal was disallowed for an offside against Werner.