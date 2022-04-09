Skip to main content

Chelsea Record 4th Biggest Away Win In Premier League History

Chelsea smashed six goals past Southampton on Saturday to record the joint-fourth biggest away win in Premier League history.

Mason Mount and Timo Werner each scored twice at St Mary's, while Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz were also among the goals.

It could have been even worse for Southampton as Chelsea were far from at their clinical best.

Werner will be disappointed to have missed out on a hat-trick, after hitting the woodwork three times.

All of Chelsea's goals came inside the opening 55 minutes.

Timo Werner and Mason Mason pictured during Chelsea's 6-0 win at Southampton in April 2022

Timo Werner and Mason Mason each scored two goals during Chelsea's 6-0 win at Southampton

Southampton fans will likely have been fearing a much heavier defeat at that point.

After all, many of them will have been present at the very same stadium in October 2019, when Leicester City thrashed the Saints 9-0.

Leicester's 9-0 win over Southampton remains the biggest margin of victory for an away team in EPL history.

Second is Manchester United's 8-1 win at Nottingham Forest in 1999, while Liverpool's 7-0 victory at Crystal Palace in December 2020 is third.

In terms of away wins by a six-goal margin, there have been two 7-1s. They were recorded by Tottenham at Hull in 2017 and by Forest at Sheffield Wednesday in 1995.

As you can see below, 6-0 is a much more common scoreline.

Biggest Away Wins In Premier League History

A list of the biggest away wins in Premier League history

ResultYear

Southampton 0-9 Leicester

2019

Nottingham Forest 1-8 Man United

1999

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool

2020

Hull City 1-7 Tottenham

2017

Sheff Wed 1-7 Nottingham Forest

1995

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea

2022

Watford 0-6 Man City

2017

Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpol

2016

Newcastle 0-6 Liverpool

2013

Wigan 0-6 Chelsea

2010

Timo Werner and Mason Mason pictured during Chelsea's 6-0 win at Southampton in April 2022
Chelsea Record 4th Biggest Away Win In Premier League History

