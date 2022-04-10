Skip to main content

Watch All Six Chelsea Goals From Southampton Thrashing - Premier League Highlights

Chelsea demolished Southampton 6-0 at St Mary's on Saturday to bounce back from consecutive losses to Brentford and Real Madrid.

Despite their recent humbling defeats, Chelsea looked full of confidence on the South Coast.

The Blues were 4-0 up by half-time thanks to strikes from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz inside the first 31 minutes.

Werner and Mount scored again early in the second half to make it 6-0 after just 54 minutes.

At that point, the Premier League record of 9-0 for the biggest ever win appeared to be in danger of being broken.

Timo Werner (right) pictured scoring Chelsea's fifth goal in their 6-0 win at Southampton

There had been three 9-0 results in Premier League history and Southampton had been on the wrong end of two of them.

But the Saints managed to limit the damage and avoid a repeat of those hammerings - which had come at the hands of Leicester City and Manchester United.

Chelsea's 6-0 margin of victory was the joint-fourth biggest away win in the EPL ever.

Somehow, Chelsea's media team have managed to cut together a highlights package showing all six goals inside just over two minutes.

The highlights below also show how close the Blues came to scoring more, with Werner hitting the woodwork three times, although Havertz converted the rebound from one of those near misses.

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea Highlights

