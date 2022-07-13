Chelsea Unveil Raheem Sterling In Los Angeles But New Signing Can't Wait To Play At "Home"

Raheem Sterling is officially a Chelsea player after completing his transfer from Manchester City.

The England international was unveiled on Wednesday when Chelsea published images of him wearing their new home shirt while standing on Dayton Way in Los Angeles.

Sterling had flown to the West Coast to join up with his new teammates ahead of their pre-season friendlies in the States.

Chelsea are currently training in LA but will soon travel to Las Vegas to play Club America at Allegiant Stadium, before visiting Charlotte FC and then facing Arsenal in Orlando.

Raheem Sterling pictured in Los Angeles wearing Chelsea's 2022/23 home jersey after signing from Manchester City Chelsea FC

Though Sterling will likely make his unofficial Chelsea debut in the States, it is Chelsea's home games at Stamford Bridge that he is really relishing.

He told chelseafc.com: "London is my home and where it all started for me, and it's amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I'm really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon."

Sterling went on to thank new Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali for helping facilitate his move to west London.

Sterling also name-checked manager Thomas Tuchel as he added: "I've obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I'm really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas's management."

Sterling had sent an open letter to Manchester City earlier on Wednesday.

In it, he wrote: "What a ride it's been.

"I am thankful for the ups and the downs. As it's the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old, today, I leave as a man.

"Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honor to wear the shirt of Manchester City."

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have agreed to pay City £47.5 million for Sterling, who is said to have penned a contract worth around £300,000 per week.