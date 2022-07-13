Raheem Sterling Writes Letter To Thank Manchester City For "A Lifetime Of Memories"

Raheem Sterling has penned an emotional open letter to Manchester City ahead of his summer transfer to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Sterling is set to join Chelsea after they agreed a £47.5 million transfer fee with City to end his seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

England international Sterling has been a key player in all of his seven City seasons, making at least 30 Premier League appearances in each.

He scored 91 goals in 225 EPL games for City, while his record in all competitions was 131 goals in 339 appearances.

Sterling won 11 major trophies with City, including four Premier League titles.

Raheem Sterling pictured celebrating with the FA Cup trophy after starring in Manchester City's 6-0 win over Watford in the 2019 final IMAGO/Paul Marriott

But his time at City has been about more than goals and silverware.

In his letter, Sterling suggested that the club has helped him develop to become not only a better player but a better person too.

He wrote: "Seven seasons, eleven major trophies, a lifetime of memories.

"To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my teammates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn’t be greater.

"What a ride it's been.

"I am thankful for the ups and the downs. As it's the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old, today, I leave as a man.

"Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honor to wear the shirt of Manchester City."

Sterling is expected to join his new Chelsea teammates in the USA once his transfer has been formally announced.

After preseason is complete, his official debut could come on August 6 when Chelsea begin their 2022/23 Premier League campaign away at Everton.